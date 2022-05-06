ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson plans to continue testing for mosquitoes through October

By Jackson King
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
The Richardson Health Department began steps to combat the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile virus in April. The mosquito traps that were distributed last month will be monitored through the end of October for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, according to Richardson's Environmental...

