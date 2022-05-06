Richardson plans to continue testing for mosquitoes through October

Bird Flu Outbreak: What Does It Mean for Your Backyard Birds?. Birds can't seem to get a break. Last year, a mysterious illness killed thousands of songbirds throughout the eastern United States. Now, a particularly severe strain of avian influenza virus (the cause of "bird flu") is surging throughout the country. Avian influenza virus primarily infects birds, which can pass it to each other through contact with other birds or their droppings. This year, the virus has been found in over 800 wild birds and 36 million domestic poultry throughout the United States. Although people can become infected with the virus, it's rare. Only one human case has been confirmed from this outbreak to date. So what does this mean for backyard birds? Should you do anything differently to help keep wild songbirds and pet chickens safe?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO