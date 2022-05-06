ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, May 6th 2022

By Randy Bushover
The SPCA Serving Erie County holds open interviews for several positions in various departments next Thursday, May 12th from 11am-5pm. Interviews will be held at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca. Resumes and references are preferred but not required. For more, go to YourSPCA.org/Jobs

The merger between the Cantalician Center for Learning, Inc. and the Learning Disabilities Association of WNY, Inc. has been completed.  The combined entity will now be known as Beyond Support Network.  Collectively, the group has 123 years of service to the region and provides support to more than 1,200 individuals across the region each year.

KeyBank was ranked 18th on DiversityInc's 2022 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list.  KeyBank was 3rd overall among Top Companies for Sponsorship and 7th among Top Companies for Philanthropy.

