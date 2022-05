For the month of May, Hattie Jane’s Creamery will partner with Nashville-based nonprofit Thistle Farms in celebrating their milestone of 25 years serving women survivors of addiction and abuse. As a nod to the organization’s symbolic thistle, Hattie Jane’s launched Lavender & Wildflower Honey in all scoop shops. The specialty flavor, which is steeped in lavender flowers and swirled with local wildflower honey, will also be available at The Café at Thistle Farms throughout May. In addition, 30 percent of all proceeds from the Lavender & Wildflower Honey sales for the month will benefit Thistle Farms.

