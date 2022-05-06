ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for George by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: George...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho River near Commerce affecting Ottawa County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Spring River near Quapaw affecting Ottawa County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River near Commerce. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, moderate agricultural flooding occurs. Riverview Park experiences moderate flooding. State Highway 125 near the fairgrounds will be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:39:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Oswego 17.0 21.3 Sun 7 am CDT 10.3 8.7 8.2
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 300 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to cover Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) east of Martinsburg. A portion of Bowers Road is also flooded. Low lying areas near the creek begin to flood. Water also begins to cover the stream access point at the Van Metre Ford Pedestrian Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:31 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:31 AM EDT Sunday was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 05/05/2009. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 10.1 Sun 8 am 9.0 7.3 6.1 MSG unknown
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 358.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one and half feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Point Lookout are at 8:09 PM and 8:16 AM. The next two high tides at Piney Point are at 9:02 PM and 9:03 AM. The next two high tides at Coltons Point are at 9:38 PM and 9:39 AM.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.9 feet Sunday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
FOARD COUNTY, TX

