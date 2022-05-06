ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 183 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 235 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-017-021-037-039-043-055-077-081-083-085-099-101-103- 111-113-117-119-125-135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189- 060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0183.220505T1935Z-220506T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Yellow Medicine GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts near 50 mph are possible. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Escatawpa, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:38:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Kentucky River at Heidelberg affecting Lee County. For the Kentucky River...including Whitesburg, Hazard, Jackson, Oneida, Booneville, Heidelberg, Ravenna...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Kentucky River at Heidelberg. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low lying areas flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Sunday was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 11.9 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 03/24/1934.
LEE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Tillman CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Poweshiek; Tama; Union; Warren Thunderstorms With Brief Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds An area of thunderstorms generally along and north of I80 will continue to drift to the east northeast this morning. Brief heavy rainfall of three quarters to one and a quarter inches is expected within this area of thunderstorms as it moves to the east. Just ahead and south of the area of storms, gusty southeast winds have developed with gusts of 35 to near 40 mph at times reported at Newton and south toward Creston. Expect gusty winds to increase east toward Marshall and Tama Counties as well as areas over southern Iowa in the next 1 to 2 hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms may develop over far southern Iowa this morning and into the afternoon with lightning and brief heavy rainfall being the main concerns as the storms move to the east northeast with time.
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one and half feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Point Lookout are at 8:09 PM and 8:16 AM. The next two high tides at Piney Point are at 9:02 PM and 9:03 AM. The next two high tides at Coltons Point are at 9:38 PM and 9:39 AM.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Big Point
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 161.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 161.5 feet. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 30.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.5 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 30.3 Sun 9 AM 31.5 30.3 28.0 31.5 1 PM 5/09
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Lane; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Stafford; Trego Fire Danger Continues FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...064 065...066...079...080...081...089 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee...Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 23:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Shepherdstown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:16 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet, or 4.0 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:16 AM EDT Sunday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 06/15/1951. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 19.0 Sun 9 am 19.6 19.6 19.5 19.6 2pm Sun
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077 078...084...085...086...087 AND 088 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-090215- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220510T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1010 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested, and is expected to fall below 18 feet early Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County. .Runoff from recent heavy rain will result in elevated levels on the Ohio River at Pittsburgh.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 358.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Washita; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy