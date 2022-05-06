ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Two MTSU College of Education Alumni Win National ‘Oscars’ of Education

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Two MTSU College of Education alumni were recently recognized individually for their superior teaching with a Milken Education Award — known as the “Oscar” of education — and the $25,000 cash prize that accompanies the honor.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and other officials attended assemblies this month at the award winners’ schools to surprise the two outstanding educators.

“I was honestly shocked!” said Raeven Brooks , second-grade teacher at Black Fox Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, about the win. “I wasn’t expecting them to say my name. I just felt so honored. It was the biggest surprise and blessing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TP9g_0fUniuSB00
Second-grade teacher and Middle Tennessee State University graduate Raeven Brooks, third from left, receives a Milken Educator Award and $25,000 check for being an outstanding teacher at an assembly at Black Fox Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on April 7, 2022. Pictured, from left, are Murfreesboro City Schools Director Trey Duke, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Brooks, Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn, Black Fox Elementary School Principal Tiffany Strevel and Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards. (Photo courtesy of Milken Family Foundation)

Tyler Hallstedt , eighth-grade history teacher at Mt. Juliet Middle School in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, felt a mix of emotions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cer6g_0fUniuSB00
Eighth-grade history teacher and Middle Tennessee State University graduate Tyler Hallstedt, third from right, receives a Milken Educator Award and $25,000 check for being an outstanding teacher at an assembly at Mt. Juliet Middle School in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on April 7, 2022. Pictured, from left, are Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn, Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Hallstedt, Mount Juliet Middle School Principal Candis Vandevort Angle and Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards. (Photo courtesy of Milken Family Foundation)

“I was excited for the professional opportunities the award could unlock, but I am not a big fan of the spotlight,” he said.

The Milken Family Foundation created the award and prize money 35 years ago to recognize excellence in the world of education by honoring top educators, according to the foundation’s website. The award targets early and midcareer teachers for their already-impressive achievements and the promise of their future accomplishments.

Hallstedt and Brooks’ wins put them in an elite group of 41 winners this year from across the country and part of the over 2,800 total winners in the larger national Milken Educator network.

“The MTSU College of Education considers it a tremendous honor to be associated with Raeven Brooks and Tyler Hallstedt,” said Rick Vanosdall, interim dean of the college. “Clearly their dedication to the art and craft of teaching has led to this highest recognition for excellence. We look forward to the positive impact they will continue to have on so many students, colleagues and community members as the progress through their career as professional educators. Congratulations on this recognition and for the great service they are providing to our community.”

True Blue teachers

Brooks, a Murfreesboro native, started teaching in 2016 at Black Fox Elementary after graduating with an MTSU degree in early childhood education. She will graduate with her administration and supervision master’s degree from the university this spring.

“I have had such a wonderful experience getting to study at the College of Education,” Brooks said. “You feel like part of a community full of like-minded students that care and want to see others succeed. I have made lifelong friends and mentors that still pour into me as an educator. I feel so privileged and blessed to be a product of the COE.”

Brooks recognized Cheryl Hitchcock, director of assessment and accreditation for the college, as her most influential professor.

Hitchcock highlighted the college’s multiple field experience opportunities as key for Brooks’ and other education graduates’ success.

“The College of Education faculty work closely with district partners to provide multiple ‘hands-on’ teaching opportunities in addition to student teaching,” Hitchcock said. “Through these strong partnerships, our students experience different schools, grade levels and mentors. Each semester we see students grow in their confidence and ability to meet the expectations of the modern classroom.”

Hallstedt transferred to MTSU after a move from Michigan and earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on social studies in 2013. Even though he has not been a student himself for almost a decade, he recognized two College of Education professors who still impact him today.

“Professor Cindi Smith-Walters and Dr. Jeremy Winters modeled effective and engaging teaching practices every lesson,” Hallstedt said. “Despite never teaching either of their subjects, I have utilized several of their methods in my own classroom. In addition to their quality instruction, they were both approachable and came off as genuinely interested in the success of their students.”

Jeremy Winters, elementary and special education professor, felt honored that Hallstedt mentioned him and agreed that the college’s focus on engaging students in active and relevant classroom activities positively impacts future teachers.

“Being acknowledged for the hard work of a teacher is important,” Winters said about the Milken Award. “Many times, teachers do not see the fruits of their labor. Awards like this can help make the many hours that others do not see worthwhile.”

To learn more about the opportunities at MTSU’s College of Education, visit the website here https://www.mtsu.edu/education/ .

The post Two MTSU College of Education Alumni Win National ‘Oscars’ of Education appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

(NewsNation) — From hotel staff to firefighters, there’s something surprising many workers at the College of the Ozarks in southwest Missouri have in common: they’re students. While many undergrads are forced to work their way through college to pay for their degree, at the College of the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
Education
City
Murfreesboro, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Black male students at East Magnet HS get lesson in teaching

Students are more likely to be interested in careers if someone who looks like them is doing the job. But in the United States, only 2% of teachers are Black men. Black men make up more than 2% of the staff at East Magnet High School. At the high school, Black male students are learning they can move the needle even more.
EDUCATION
WDEF

Alabama escapee vehicle found outside of Nashville

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – U.S. Marshals now say the escaped inmate and an Alabama prison official headed north after fleeing from Florence last week. They have found the orange 2007 Ford Edge in Williamson County just outside of Nashville. It was found abandoned Thursday Night. Marshals confirm it was...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coe College#Academy Awards#Mtsu#Mtsu College Of Education#Milken Education Award#Murfreesboro City Schools#Milken Family Foundation#Mt Juliet Middle School
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman grateful after meeting former pastor outside Planned Parenthood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -While the debate for abortion rights continues, some women in Middle Tennessee who considered abortion and ended up choosing life are weighing in. A woman said she walked into the Planned Parenthood in Nashville with her daughter more than a year ago. And if they hadn’t run into one man outside, her grandchild likely wouldn’t be here.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
TheAtlantaVoice

VP Kamala Harris inspires newest Tennessee State grads during commencement speech

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a graduation speech at Tennessee State University in Nashville on a cloudy Saturday morning. While at the famed HBCU, Harris recognized the pride and joy in the eyes of the students. “I recognize the pride in your eyes,” Harris said. “I can see it.”  Harris asked the class of 2022 […] The post VP Kamala Harris inspires newest Tennessee State grads during commencement speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Toni Koraza

Tennessee to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Raging inflation and economic instability have taken hold of the American economy. Since February 2022, Kyiv and Moscow have been at odds. As a backdrop to the Covid-19 outbreak and the Ukrainian-Russian situation, food safety concerns have developed in the United States, especially so in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
500
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy