Long before Nashville neighborhoods like SoBro and The Gulch arrived on the urban living scene, West End was the place to be. This neighborhood is framed by Interstates 40 and 440 to the east and west and Charlotte and West End Avenues to the north and south, West End represents the best of Nashville’s city living and is a great space to enjoy all that Nashville has to offer.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO