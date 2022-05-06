Here's what voters will consider at Acushnet's annual Town Meeting Monday

ACUSHNET — Voters will be asked to weigh in on changes to the town’s soil conservation bylaws at the annual Town Meeting Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Albert F. Ford Middle School , 708 Middle Road.

Article 27, a citizens petition, would amend the town's soil conservation bylaw by adding the following: “The purpose of this bylaw and associated regulations is to regulate earth removal operations and land filling operations for the protection of human health, public safety, welfare, and the town’s natural resources in the Town of Acushnet. Further, the provisions of this bylaw are intended to protect abutting property owners from drainage problems that could potentially be created by poorly managed earth removal and or filling operations.”

It will require a simple majority vote.

Town Meeting also includes article 24, proposed by the Planning Board, to adopt a temporary moratorium on the use of land or structures for large-scale, ground-mounted solar photovoltaic installations for 180 days or until the town adopts zoning bylaws regulating their installation – whichever comes first. It will require a two-thirds majority vote.

And voters will be asked to approve the town’s budget.

The proposed fiscal year 2023 town budget is $33,322,426, which is a 3.53% increase from last year. The school district’s increase was limited to 2.47% over FY2022, according to the selectmen’s municipal budget message.

The district’s increase was smaller than in the past “because of the District’s effort to control expenses, such as funding for ‘out of District’ placements, transportation increases, and utility costs,” according to the budget message.

The proposed fiscal year (beginning July 1 and ending June 30) 2023 town budget of $33,322,426 is broken down as $18,124,573 for education, 54.39%; $4,163,329 for public works, 12.49%; $3,994,617 for public safety, 11.99%; $3,807,136 for joint employee benefits and insurance, 11.43%; $1,842,694 for general government, 5.53%; $610,532 for human services, 1.83%; $390,413 for joint debt-town and schools, 1.17%; and 389,312 for culture and recreation, 1.17%.

The Old Colony Regional Vocational High School budget increased by 8.19%, and the Bristol County Agricultural High School assessment increased by 77.73%, from $87,966.60 to $156,343.22. Both increases were due to enrollment and basic cost increases, according to the selectmen’s municipal budget message.

Selectmen note the proposed $33,322,426 budget is balanced, with revenues estimated at $33,405,091.

