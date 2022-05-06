Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls against the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (2-3-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-2-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -213, Portland +571, Draw +336; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Patryk Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with the Portland Timbers following a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire.

The Red Bulls are 0-2-2 at home. The Red Bulls are fourth in the Eastern Conference drawing 52 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The Timbers are 1-2-2 in road games. The Timbers are ninth in the Western Conference with 35 shots on goal, averaging 3.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has four goals and one assist for the Red Bulls. Klimala has three goals and three assists.

Yimmi Chara has three goals and one assist for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Red Bulls: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Andres Reyes (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), David Ayala (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), Justin Vom Steeg (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), George Fochive (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.