ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls against the Portland Timbers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Portland Timbers (2-3-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-2-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -213, Portland +571, Draw +336; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Patryk Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with the Portland Timbers following a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire.

The Red Bulls are 0-2-2 at home. The Red Bulls are fourth in the Eastern Conference drawing 52 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The Timbers are 1-2-2 in road games. The Timbers are ninth in the Western Conference with 35 shots on goal, averaging 3.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has four goals and one assist for the Red Bulls. Klimala has three goals and three assists.

Yimmi Chara has three goals and one assist for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Red Bulls: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Andres Reyes (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), David Ayala (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), Justin Vom Steeg (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), George Fochive (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Real Salt Lake brings shutout streak into matchup with Nashville

Real Salt Lake (4-2-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) LINE: Nashville SC -147, Real Salt Lake +432, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake comes into a matchup with Nashville after notching two straight shutout wins. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Harrison, NJ
Local
Illinois Sports
Harrison, NJ
Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Mora
Person
Dairon Asprilla
Person
George Fochive
Person
David Ayala
Person
Patryk Klimala
Person
Claudio Bravo
FOX Sports

New York City FC plays Sporting Kansas City after shutout victory

LINE: NYCFC -228, Sporting Kansas City +611, Draw +354; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0, New York City FC hosts Sporting Kansas City. NYCFC is 4-1-0 in home games. NYCFC is third in the Eastern Conference drawing 53 corner kicks,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Associated Press

Long helps Red Bulls to 1-1 tie with Timbers

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Long scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (5-2-3) in the 67th minute, assisted by Dylan Nealis. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS New York

New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City draw

NEW YORK — Sean Johnson made three saves for New York City FC and Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting Kansas City in a 0-0 draw Saturday.NYCFC (4-3-2) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-3) 11-6, with two shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the Columbus Crew and Sporting KC visits the Portland Timbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#The Portland Timbers#The Red Bulls#Eastern Conference
FOX Sports

Atlanta United takes home losing streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (2-3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-4-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Atlanta United FC -166, Chicago +461, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the Chicago Fire looking to stop a two-game home skid. United is 2-3-2 against...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles. 1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy