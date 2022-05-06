ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County.

Cheatham County Cruise-In

Friday, May 6, 5pm – 9pm

Sycamore Square, 322 Frey Street, Ashland City

This event is welcome to all ages.

Mother’s Day Tea Party

Saturday, May 7, 11:30am -1:30pm

The Adalea, 2901 TN-12, Chapmansboro

Celebrate the mom in your life with an afternoon of tea, family, and fun! Tickets are $15 per adult and $8 for ages 12-3, kids under 3 are free. Suggested attire is smart casual.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Vintage Movie Night

Photo from SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO. Facebook

Saturday, May 7, 7pm

Sheyegirl Coffee Co, 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City

$8 Admission Price includes a reserved seat, fresh-made popcorn, and some candy! You must reserve your seat to attend vintage movie night.

Music in the Vines

Photo from The Lilliston Effect Facebook

Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3pm

Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington

The Lilliston Effect Band will be performing live at Arrington Vineyards. The event is free of charge on Sunday, May 7 starting at 3pm.

Musicians Corner Featuring Live Performances

Photo from musicianscornernashville.com

Sunday, May 7, 12pm – 6pm

Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville

On May 7 from 12-6 PM for Musicians Corner featuring live performances by Devon Gilfillian, Them Vibes, Great Peacock, Cece Coakley, Love Montage, and more!

Plus, artisan vendors, craft beer, wine, and cocktails, local food trucks, Kidsville activities, and featured community partners. Read the rest of the details on the website.

