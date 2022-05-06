Somerset Berkley lineman Tyler Sandford set to suit up for Division III Nichols College

SOMERSET — Nichols College had a hometown feel for Tyler Sandford .

Not only did the Dudley campus have the potential for personal growth, but the visit also screamed sports success deep within the soul of the Somerset resident.

"I explored many different colleges," Sandford said. "[But] once I visited Nichols, I knew it was the right fit for me. After going for a game day visit, I knew it was the place for me."

Sandford recently signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Division III Nichols College . He will suit up for the Bisons, who have captured 27 conference championships in its athletic program since 2007.

Sandford, who will major in business administration and finance, said he explored a lot of schools before narrowing down his choice to three and four. But ultimately, Nichols was his main ticket.

"I liked that the staff and president were so welcoming," Sandford said. "The college experience, the communication with the coaches and admissions was great. They made the process an easy one. Everyone on campus was so friendly and very positive. [It's] a great business school with lots of student success."

Sandford, who was a senior football captain for the Raiders, teamed up with teammate Alex Pavao to form one of the top offensive and defensive linemen in the South Coast area in 2021.

He was named a South Coast Conference honorable mention all-star. Sandford is a tough blocker and pass protects well. Defensively, he clogs up the middle and tackles well.

During the winter season, Sandford put on a show in shot put. He placed second in the shot put during every regular season meet and had a season-best throw of 47’.

Sandford was a member of the shot put relay team that placed second at the MSTCA Division III state relays. He finished in second place at the South Coast Conference championship meet and landed a fifth place showing at the Division III state meet.

Sandford was named a Herald News first team All-Scholastic for both sports.

"During my four years of sports at Somerset Berkley, I have learned many skills and values that have helped me be the best student athlete that I can be," he said. "I will be able to carry these skills with me through college."

Sandford said his parents Keith and Wendy Sandford are always in attendance at his events. Even his younger brothers Ryan, Evan and Logan Sandford will make the trip to see him compete.

"My parents have always supported me and helped direct me in the right direction," Sandford said. They are always there at all sporting events and help push me to be the best person I can be."

Sandford's journey in football began in the eighth grade when he played for the Dighton-Rehoboth Pop Warner youth football team. He started doing track and field during his freshman year.

Sandford said he will miss high school sports and the experience.

"[I] will miss the camaraderie of the team," he said. "The closeness of us being like brothers, family, my closest friends, our athletic trainer Susan Medeiros, and the coaches that [I've] spent so much time with."

Now Sandford has his eyes set on the future, once he's done with spring track and field.

"I am looking forward to the Nichols experience and continue playing a sport I love while getting my degree," he said.

