Cobra Kai season 5 release date revealed & trailer (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
Netflix has released a new trailer for Cobra Kai season 5, and they have also announced the release date for the series. Cobra Kai Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on the 9th of September 2022, the trailer below gives us a look at what will...

