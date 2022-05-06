ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stories, crafts and karate demonstrations featured during 'Ninja Saturday at the Library'

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
ADRIAN — Courageous, cunning, crimefighter, stealthy and sneaky were some of the words kids participating in a martial arts-themed activity at the Adrian District Library used to describe ninjas.

“Ninja Saturday at the Library” featured several books available at the Adrian library about ninjas and martial arts as well as ninja-based crafts and the big draw of the morning program: a live martial arts presentation from students at Black Dragon’s Den Martial Arts Academy, a karate school based in Adrian at 1059 S. Main St.

The program on April 30 in the lower level community room of the library, provided children — and adults — “the chance to be as loud as you want to be at the library,” youth services librarian Cathy Chesher said.

A paper headband served as a name tag for the kids and gave them a bit of a ninja look. Ninja puppets were made following storytime and several martial arts demonstrations by the Black Dragon’s Den students.

Lessons about martial arts were provided to the attendees by Amber Lilly, a fourth-degree master instructor at Black Dragon’s Den. Lilly has been with the school for 24 years.

“The kids enjoyed it. They looked forward to being here and showing what they can do," Lilly said of the students who joined her for the demonstrations. “Any chance to kick a bag or throw a punch, they kind of take it in. They are great students in the dojo.”

