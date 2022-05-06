ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

SFGate
 2 days ago

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to. 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast

A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas and more stormy weather was expected Thursday.Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said. The Academy of Seminole took a direct hit but no one was injured, the school said on...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED. ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS. EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH. MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeside, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheppard#Archer#Thunderstorms#Crowell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
NWS
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Hot as a habanero on this Cinco de Mayo. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front approaches tomorrow and brings a slight risk of severe storms from 1pm to 7pm Friday 5/6/2022. The primary threat will be damaging winds & large hail at a 15% chance. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at a 2% chance. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Breezy and drier Saturday and not as hot. Seasonable sunshine for Mother’s Day. Staying dry and near average temperatures wise into the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Mainly cloudy, more mild Friday

Mainly cloudy and more mild Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warming trend continues into the weekend. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Record heat and high humidity forecast for Mother's Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Mother's Day! Please enjoy record heat and high humidity on your special day!We start with morning clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.Temperatures climb into the mid/upper 90s as our skies clear and winds pick up out of the south gusting to 35 mph.If Mayfest is on the agenda, remember the sunscreen and stay hydrated!There is a very small chance of an isolated storm developing along the dryline out west.If one does develop, it could become severe with large hail and damaging winds.Unlike our previous 90 degree days this year, this heat wave is sticking with us into next weekend.Several afternoons will be close to tying or setting a new high temperature record.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO. 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/4 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Showers linger into midday with just some iso'd showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s again. We'll see a leftover shower this evening followed by some clearing the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.Looking Ahead: Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s. Rain will continue to push through the area Friday night through Saturday night, though the models aren't exactly in agreement with the rain's northward extent. The Euro seems to think the whole area sees rounds of rain during this period, whereas the GFS keeps the bulk of the rain south of the city. For now, we'll go with "rain likely" for the first half of the weekend with clearing, breezy conditions in store for Mother's Day.  
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy