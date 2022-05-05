ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SENIOR CUB CENTER MENU

Mon: Chicken Tenders, Calico Corn, Broccoli, Whole Wheat Bread, Pears. Tues: Pork Cutlet,...

Goodyear Independent

Pack a Perfect Al Fresco Pairing

(Family Features) Picnic-wiches with Greek Artichoke Beet Salad provide the freshness that outdoor meals are made of. Pair your party tray of sandwiches with Bean, Tortellini and Pesto Salad for a complete spread.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Creamy lettuce soup, dehydrating lettuce, and more

Has your fridge ever frozen your lettuce? If this has happened to you, know that you're not alone. Unless you like your salads wilted and slimy, there are other ways to use lettuce that's been accidentally frozen that is perfectly safe to eat. So all hope isn't lost. Today I will share a few tips to show how you can still use frozen lettuce.
Teressa P.

Jar Salads: My Modified Greek Salad

I love a simple salad and as I said in a previous article, Greek and Caprese salads are my top summer favorites with chicken Caesar and corn and black bean, and tuna niçoise tying for 3rd.
Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Ingredient Swap That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Canned Tuna

On the surface, a tin of tuna might not sound like the most appealing of foods. After all, if you walked into a restaurant and saw "fish chunks in a can" on the menu, would you assume you were getting the highest high quality of seafood? However, store-bought cans of tuna are an affordable way to get plenty of protein and nutrients, such as iron, potassium, and vitamin B6, per WebMD.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Chicken and Biscuits Casserole

This Chicken and Biscuits Casserole is so easy to make, uses simple ingredients and can be made quickly. A family favorite dinner recipe!. Is there anything more comforting than a casserole? I love to make casseroles because they are so simple to throw together and so easy to serve. One of my favorite meals to make is this chicken and biscuits casserole. It uses simple ingredients but it packs a lot of flavor! The biscuits and chicken are all cooked and simmered in a creamy gravy. This is one that your whole family will love!
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Slow baked garlic herb pork chops

Have you ever purchased a package of pork chops that appeared to look like a good cut of meat, only to find once the pack of meat was opened that the meat was cut wrong against the grain? Today, I will show you my secret to how I fix a meat butcher's mistake.
thepioneerwoman.com

Broccoli Salad

When it comes to barbecue side dishes, broccoli salad is king of the spread. It's a flavor and texture smorgasbord: creamy, crunchy, smoky, fresh, chewy, tart, and just a tiny bit sweet. Our love for broccoli recipes is no joke, and this make-ahead side deserves a place at the top of the list.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Spicy Ground Beef Meatball Casserole Recipe Is Super Cheesy

The hot Italian sausage in this meatball casserole recipe provides a little extra kick. Don't forget to make extra for meatball sandwiches the next day or the day after. 1 pound hot Italian sausage (you can substitute sweet or regular Italian sausage) 4 cloves garlic, minced. 1 medium yellow onion,...
RECIPES
Portsmouth Times

Cheese is the focus of classic comfort dish

Much like bacon, cheese makes many meals more flavorful. When cheese is the centerpiece of a dish, cheese lovers know it will be tasty and potentially even a little addictive. Such is the case with macaroni and cheese. Many people have a go-to mac and cheese recipe in their culinary repertoire that they pull out anytime they desire some cheesy goodness. For those looking for a new mac and cheese recipe, “Crusty Mac and Cheese” from “Virgil’s Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook” (St. Martin’s Press) by Neal Corman is comfort food at its finest. This version has a little spiciness for an added flavor kick.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Mini Potato, Steak, and Chorizo Pies

Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease 6 (12- to 16-ounce) individual pie dishes with butter; set aside. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion, carrot, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring often, until onion is soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and chorizo; cook, stirring often, until meat is browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Stir in stock, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and oregano; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring often, until flavors meld and vegetables soften, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in mustard and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
RECIPES
Salon

13 Mexican sides from zesty esquites to arroz rojo

These Mexican side dishes are destined to be served with Pavo al Pastor, Rick Martinez's take on a traditional Thanksgiving roast turkey, or Vegan Chile Colorado that's brimming with sweet potatoes, cremini mushrooms, and cauliflower. From classic guacamole and a guac-salsa verde hybrid to two versions of pan de elote (aka Mexican cornbread), these dishes are full of fiery flavor.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Quick Roasted Vegetable Quesadillas Recipe Is a Surefire Dinner Winner

Roasted vegetables and melted cheese cooked inside a grilled tortilla? Yes, please!. Use whatever vegetables you like for this easy roasted vegetable quesadilla recipe. Serve it with a dipping sauce, guacamole, sour cream or with refried beans, Spanish rice or cilantro rice. It's a satisfying meatless meal that's ready in 30 minutes.
RECIPES
FOX21News.com

Noodles & Company breaks all the pasta logic with LEANguini!

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant that offers noodle dishes, soups, salads, etc. They’re always keeping their menu fresh and innovative with a more health-inspired variety and recently introduced a noodle that breaks all the pasta logic! Loving Living Local co-host Nova and floor director Dimitri gave the new noodle dish — LEANguini, a try.
FOOD & DRINKS
Click10.com

Baked Scallops with Cucumber, Caviar & Radish

Place the scallops on a baking pan, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and cook in a 325˚F oven for 5 minutes for medium-rare, cook at 350˚F for 6-8 for fully cooked scallops. Place the cucumber and radish in a bowl. Whisk together the lemon juice, zest...
RECIPES

