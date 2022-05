Decentralized finance (DeFi) is democratizing finance by replacing outdated institutions and legacy infrastructure with peer-to-peer networks. DeFi is ushering in a new financial system where peers interact directly, with little to no room for traditional intermediation. THORWallet DEX is set to become an all-encompassing solution for the needs of both cryptocurrency investors and holders, as well as those less familiar with but actively trying to enter the space. With over $96 billion currently invested in DeFi, the industry has the tools to expand, with great promise of strong adoption in retail.

RETAIL ・ 13 HOURS AGO