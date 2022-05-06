ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUnXhtp00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Raleigh-Cary, NC metro area consists of Wake County, Johnston County, and Franklin County. As of May 3, there were 28,086.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Raleigh residents, 12.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Raleigh-Cary metro area, Franklin County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 30,871.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Franklin County, the most of any county in Raleigh-Cary, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Wake County, there were 27,498.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Raleigh-Cary.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Raleigh-Cary metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Raleigh-Cary, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 96,323 21,200.1 1,137 250.2
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 137,001 21,860.9 749 119.5
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 66,232 22,970.3 508 176.2
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 176,627 23,177.5 1,841 241.6
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 29,266 23,453.0 261 209.2
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 31,305 25,327.1 387 313.1
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 169,518 25,444.9 1,570 235.7
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 134,866 25,980.7 1,001 192.8
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,999 26,656.7 375 192.2
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,133 27,361.3 442 301.3
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 698,271 27,430.9 5,686 223.4
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 374,195 28,086.2 1,562 117.2
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 105,584 28,794.7 1,316 358.9
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 47,123 28,852.5 476 291.4
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,475 29,408.8 175 98.1

