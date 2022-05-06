ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Reading, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUnXbbT00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Reading, PA metro area consists of just Berks County. As of May 3, there were 24,636.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Reading residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Reading metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Reading, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 119,574 20,940.7 2,040 357.3
21500 Erie, PA 273,835 57,638 21,048.4 759 277.2
37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,281,877 21,086.5 18,233 299.9
44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,666 22,021.5 348 214.9
42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 123,890 22,296.7 2,236 402.4
20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,493 22,313.0 522 310.7
29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 121,928 22,537.6 1,888 349.0
38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 531,688 22,805.1 7,837 336.1
14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,872 23,664.5 339 403.7
11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,790 24,188.6 615 499.4
23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,952 24,350.5 362 353.3
39740 Reading, PA 418,025 102,986 24,636.3 1,594 381.3
48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,653 25,061.7 517 452.2
10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 211,742 25,279.3 2,967 354.2
27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,756 26,130.6 732 550.3
16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,518 26,285.3 694 450.2
30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,775 26,318.8 518 370.7
49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 119,534 26,827.5 1,499 336.4

