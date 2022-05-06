ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUnXI1m00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Salt Lake City, UT metro area consists of Salt Lake County and Tooele County. As of May 3, there were 30,378.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Salt Lake City residents, the 34th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Salt Lake City metro area, Tooele County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 31,807.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Tooele County, the most of any county in Salt Lake City, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Salt Lake County, there were 30,293.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Salt Lake City.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Salt Lake City metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 1.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Salt Lake City, UT metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Utah where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
41100 St. George, UT 165,811 20,522 12,376.7 204 123.0
36260 Ogden-Clearfield, UT 662,875 189,793 28,631.8 987 148.9
30860 Logan, UT-ID 137,629 39,484 28,688.7 141 102.4
41620 Salt Lake City, UT 1,201,043 364,857 30,378.3 1,733 144.3

