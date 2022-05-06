ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

COVID-19: Salem, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUnXFNb00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Salem, OR metro area consists of Marion County and Polk County. As of May 3, there were 20,160.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Salem residents, the 42nd lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Salem metro area, Marion County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 20,527.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Marion County, the most of any county in Salem, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Polk County, there were 18,655.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Salem.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Salem metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Salem, OR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 58,401 15,642.8 533 142.8
38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 385,542 15,763.7 3,535 144.5
18700 Corvallis, OR 91,107 15,795 17,336.8 70 76.8
24420 Grants Pass, OR 86,251 16,467 19,092.0 334 387.2
32780 Medford, OR 216,574 43,098 19,899.9 531 245.2
41420 Salem, OR 422,678 85,212 20,160.0 849 200.9
10540 Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 26,845 21,467.8 268 214.3
13460 Bend, OR 186,251 46,758 25,104.8 286 153.6

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
