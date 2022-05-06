COVID-19: How Cases in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The St. Louis, MO-IL metro area consists of St. Louis County, St. Charles County, the city of St. Louis, and 12 other counties. As of May 3, there were 23,539.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 St. Louis residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the St. Louis metro area, Clinton County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 31,886.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Clinton County, the most of any county in St. Louis, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In St. Louis city, there were 18,564.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in St. Louis.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the St. Louis metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents 16020 Cape Girardeau, MO-IL 96,976 22,721 23,429.5 301 310.4 41180 St. Louis, MO-IL 2,805,190 660,313 23,539.0 8,313 296.3 44180 Springfield, MO 462,434 112,039 24,228.1 1,626 351.6 17860 Columbia, MO 205,369 50,281 24,483.2 354 172.4 28140 Kansas City, MO-KS 2,124,518 521,619 24,552.3 5,807 273.3 27620 Jefferson City, MO 151,273 39,271 25,960.4 516 341.1 27900 Joplin, MO 178,100 46,298 25,995.5 741 416.1 41140 St. Joseph, MO-KS 126,173 33,439 26,502.5 456 361.4

