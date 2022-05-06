ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

North Pitt Boys Athlete of the Winter: Raheem Jones

By Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago
While a handful of boys’ athletes had strong seasons this past winter for North Pitt, only Raheem Jones made history.

The senior became just the second wrestler in program history to win a state title on the mat.

Jones won the 2A 182-pound championship on his way to being named The Daily Reflector’s Boys Athlete of the Winter for North Pitt.

The Panther finished his season undefeated at 42-0, winning an Eastern Plains Conference title, an Eastern Regional crown and then capping his season with a win in the state title match in Greensboro.

At the EPC championships, Jones went 2-0 with a pair of pins against Gabe Davis of Washington and Greene Central’s Alonzo Saldana-Morales to claim the conference title.

Jones went on to win the crown at the Eastern Regional by recording three consecutive pins after earning a first-round bye.

He pinned Saldana-Morales in the quarterfinals, Holmes’ Gavin Pierce in the semifinals and then claimed the title with a 34-second pin against Tanner Whitehead of Southwest Onslow.

The senior continued his dominant wrestling at states, winning the title behind two pins, a technical fall and a decision.

Jones started the weekend with a pair of pins against Elijah Eubanks of Brevard and Trinity’s Gavin Hardister before a 16-0 technical fall against North Stanly’s Meliek Bryant in the semifinals.

The championship match was a battle of unbeaten wrestlers, as Jones overcame a short deficit in the third period with a reversal inside of the final minute on his way to securing a 7-4 decision over East Surry’s Eli Becker to cap his undefeated campaign with a state title.

Honorable Mentions

Wrestling

Jayvion Perry — The Panther also placed at the state championships in Greensboro, taking sixth place at 138 pounds after taking second at the EPC championships and finishing third at regionals.

At states, Perry went 3-3 on the weekend with three pin victories as he opened with a win, then dropped into the consolation bracket before winning back-to-back matches and wrestling for a spot in the third-place match.

Perry was then pinned in the consolation semifinal before suffering a 10-6 decision loss to West Caldwell’s Rakeem Smith in the fifth-place match to finish in sixth.

Basketball Devin Crumble — Had a strong season on the hardwood for the Panthers, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game.

The junior also led the team with 2.7 assists per game while finishing with a second-best two steals a game.

Julius Jones — Finished second on the team in both points and assists this season.

The senior scored eight points a game to go along with 2.5 assists per game to close out his career.

Alex Carmack — The junior scored seven points per game while also finishing second on the team with 3.7 rebounds a game.

Indoor Track and Field

Trystan Hollis — Had a strong indoor season in the 300 meter, earning a berth to the 2A state championships.

He took silver at states after finishing with a time of 36.01.

