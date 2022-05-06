ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU baseball: Red-hot Pirates look to continue solid play in Memphis

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago
The East Carolina baseball team played its way into sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference this past weekend with a series sweep of Cincinnati.

The Pirates (27-18, 11-4 AAC) have relied on a productive offense along with emerging success stories out of the bullpen to put a mediocre start to the season in the rearview. After opening the season with a 1-5 record, ECU went on a bit of a run and moved above .500 at 14-13.

Since then, the Pirates have gone 13-5, have won four of five AAC series, and are a season-best nine games over .500.

Now ECU, one game ahead of Central Florida and Houston in the league standings, has a ripe opportunity to remain atop the AAC with a road series at Memphis. First pitch is at 7 p.m. today.

The Tigers (21-21, 5-10) are a sub-.500 team at home with a 13-14 mark, and have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, including series losses to Wichita State and Houston.

Memphis is 2-11 in the last 13 meetings with the Pirates and 19-40 all-time. The Tigers’ most recent home win over the Pirates came in 2016.

The Pirates have leapfrogged to the top of the conference after several weeks of high-level play. The Pirates’ .984 fielding percentage ranks first in the AAC and sixth in the nation. With 26 errors over 45 games, ECU’s elite play in the field has made a difference in a number of outcomes. A prime example came during the Cincinnati series where the Bearcats committed six errors that allowed the Pirates to score runs in crucial moments.

ECU, meanwhile, made just one error over the three-game set.

During Saturday’s 4-3 Pirates’ victory, ECU scored two runs in the third inning when Cincinnati allowed the inning to continue with a two-out error which ended a streak of eight consecutive outs by ECU batters.

The Pirates also lead the AAC in hits (419), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.79), and strikeouts per nine innings (10.0), which is also good for 32nd in the nation.

Lane Hoover is second in the conference with a .367 batting average and 62 hits, while relief pitcher Garrett Saylor leads the AAC in strikeouts (73) and K/9 (12.47). Hoover is also tied for 23rd in the nation as one of the toughest batters to strike out. Hoover has struck out 13 times in 169 at-bats.

Pirates relievers Trey Yesavage and Ben Terwilliger have been thrust into larger roles and both have proved to be up to the task. Being able to rely on the hard-throwing freshman in Yesavage and veteran Terwilliger has given coach Cliff Godwin more options to escape innings.

As for Memphis, two regular position players have a batting average above .300, led by Ian Bibiloni’s .333 mark. Logan Kohler is the other and is batting .304. Designated hitter Jacob Compton leads the Tigers in hits (48) and home runs (8).

Logan Rushing is the Tigers’ top bullpen arm. The freshman left-hander has a team-best 2.63 earned run average, with 30 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. Rushing has a 2-0 record over 17 appearances. Connor Shamblin leads starters with a 2.97 ERA, and is holding opposing batters to a team-low .179 batting average.

Game 2 of the series begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday’s finale begins at 1 p.m.

