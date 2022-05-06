ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Weather Blog: Great weekend ahead

 2 days ago

We have an absolutely stunning stretch of weather to discuss over the next 7 days or so. Beginning with this morning, temperatures are in the 30s to low 40s alongside partly cloudy skies and a few patches of fog. Make sure to bundle up and take it easy on the roadways. Otherwise, there are no other big travel headaches to be concerned with for the morning commute.

The afternoon will offer up decreasing clouds across the North Country and Upper Valley. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to middle 60s. However, in southern Vermont and New Hampshire you’ll find a bit more cloud cover due to a developing disturbance across the Mid-Atlantic states. There may be a stray sprinkle to accommodate for in our southern zones today, but nothing that would spoil outdoor plans.

Mother’s Day weekend is still looking like a gem of a forecast with a few more clouds Saturday followed by full sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s for the first half of the weekend alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. Mother’s Day Sunday will be even better with mostly sunny skies, a light south breeze, and highs nearing 70 degrees.

The warm up doesn’t stop at Mother’s Day though because as we move into next week we are expecting even hotter and more humid conditions. Temperatures will likely land in the 70s Monday and Tuesday followed by an upgrade to the 80s by midweek. Accompanying the big warm up will be dry and sunny skies for much of the spectacular stretch of weather. Get ready to break out the summer wardrobe!

