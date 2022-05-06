ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office credits Lifetracker program for finding 23-year-old special needs man

By TV6 News Team
WLUC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is crediting the Lifetracker Program for help locating a 23-year-old special needs man. The...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette County, MI
Crime & Safety
Ishpeming, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Marquette County, MI
City
Ishpeming, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Operations#Marquette Co#Wluc#The Lifetracker Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ClickOnDetroit.com

Videos released of police shooting at Meijer in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police released body camera and surveillance footage on Thursday of the non-fatal shooting of a person who reportedly had a gun at a Meijer store in East Lansing. Two officers within the East Lansing Police Department are on paid administrative leave while a police shooting...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
The Saginaw News

Numerous warrants executed in Saginaw, Detroit as part of long-term drug investigation

SAGINAW, MI — A law enforcement coalition began this morning executing numerous warrants in Saginaw and Detroit. FBI agents with assistance from numerous other law enforcement agencies executed between five and 10 warrants the morning of Thursday, May 5, in the two jurisdictions, confirmed FBI Public Affairs Officer Mara R. Schneider. The warrants were all related and stemmed from a long-term drug investigation, Schneider said.
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of missing Oakland County man found by father, son in Pontiac lake

PONTIAC, Mich. – The body of an Oakland County man who has been missing since December was found by a father and son in a Pontiac lake, officials said. Family members of Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, of Pontiac, said they hadn’t seen him since December. Police put out an alert earlier this week that they were still searching for Pitts.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy