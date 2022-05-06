ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copy-Paste Error Sends $36M In Crypto To Wrong Wallet

By Samyuktha Sriram
“We f**ked up big time,” Daniel Hwang, one of the Juno JUNO/USD blockchain validators, told CoinDesk on Friday.

What Happened: A copy-paste error resulted in $36 million worth of JUNO crypto tokens getting transferred to the wrong wallet on Wednesday.

Programmers incorrectly pasted the wrong destination address into the blockchain’s Proposal 20 code. More than 120 validators failed to notice the error, which resulted in the incorrect transfer.

Proposal 20 was passed last week after 71% of the blockchain community voted in favor of it. The proposal sought to revoke the tokens from “Juno whale” Takumi Asano, accused of gaming the Juno airdrop for $120 million.

The proposal was meant to remove Asano’s “gamed funds” and transfer them into the Unity wallet that was controlled by the community.

This week’s wallet address mishap means that these funds are out of reach for both the Juno community and the whale investor.

The developers plan to rewrite Juno’s code so the funds can be reassigned to the Unity address. This planned upgrade, or Proposal 21, needs to be approved first by the community to take effect. If it is rejected, the funds will be burned unintentionally.

Price Action: Juno is a blockchain built in the Cosmos ATOM/USD ecosystem. At press time, JUNO was trading at $11.98, down 8% over the last 24 hours. COSMOS was trading at $17.85, down 11% over the same period.

Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at a three-month low of $36,260.

