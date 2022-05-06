ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Olvera Street Cinco de Mayo celebrations in full swing after two years of pandemic restrictions

By J.J. Zavalla
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1US5a8_0fUnTep800

After two years of shutdowns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Los Angeles were in full swing Thursday.

Olvera Street, a main square of L.A. that has been around since California was still a part of Mexico, attracted tourists and locals to join in the day's festivities.

"It's very nice to see the street lively with people again," said Edward Flores, owner of Juanita's Mexican Cafe, which has been around for 78 years.

Whether or not you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, all types of people come to Olvera Street to enjoy what some would say is the heart of Mexican culture in L.A.

"It's really great that people of other ethnicities are able to embrace Mexican culture and enjoy it," Flores said.

Comments / 1

Gloria Martinucci
1d ago

I love Alvera St. I am from LA and I went there for Dates and Weddings .. its a part of my life and growing up. I went to Lady of Loretta, Virgil Jr high and Belmont High. Go LA!!!

Reply
3
Related
POPSUGAR

The Real Meaning Behind Cinco de Mayo, and Why Mexicans Don't Really Celebrate the Date

Another year, another Cinco de Mayo, another controversial statement, another stereotypical campaign, and another upset Mexican. I wish we could avoid this altogether and celebrate the day for what it really is; maybe learn a little bit about its history. While Americans use Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to consume margaritas, tequila shots, and tacos, the holiday isn't actually celebrated by Mexicans or even Mexican-Americans. In fact, it's become in the states less of an actual celebration and more of a stereotypical mockery of Mexican culture that doesn't seem to want to go away.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Bidens host Mexico first lady at Cinco de Mayo celebration

President Joe Biden marked Cinco de Mayo on Thursday by honoring the impact that Mexican Americans and other immigrant communities have had in the United States as he hosted a White House party with Mexico's first lady as the guest of honor.Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, joined Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the Rose Garden reception that featured tables draped in orange, blue, lime-green and other party colors. “We are an immigrant nation. We say that, but people act like they don't believe it," said Biden who briefly left the podium...
POLITICS
HOLAUSA

Cinco de Mayo: 9 surprising facts you didn’t know

Cinco de Mayo is a national holiday celebrated by thousands of Americans and Latinos embracing diversity and culture. Historically, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to honor Mexican culture and the battle of Puebla, but the commemoration has become widely celebrated without many people knowing the real facts....
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Vice

Half of Mexico Is Blacklisted for Travel by the US

The U.S. State Department has listed six Mexican states as no-go zones and is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to another 10 as drug-related crime and violence continue to roil. That’s the highest number of states labelled with travel warnings for Mexico in more than a decade.
LIFESTYLE
WCIA

Women slain inside ‘Santa Muerte’ shrine in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Oaxaca, Mexico, are investigating a deadly attack against three women inside a shrine to the Santa Muerte – an icon often worshiped by drug traffickers. The Wednesday attack in the town of Ejutla claimed the lives of two women ages...
EL PASO, TX
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Mexico#Mexican Cafe
NBC News

Beloved Latino comic Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias makes history at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias says he didn't tell his family or friends he was going to be performing at Dodger Stadium. Instead, he let them find out through the news, so he wouldn’t have to deal with comments such as “Are you singing the national anthem? Are you throwing out a first pitch? Are you cleaning?" Iglesias said. "The last thing they think is that I’m gonna be performing there."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Greyson F

Love Taquitos? New California-Based Restaurant Serves Nothing But Them.

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in L.A. area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mexicans recreate 1862 Cinco de Mayo victory over French

Residents in Mexico City marched, danced and fired blanks from muskets Thursday to mark the 160th anniversary of the 1862 victory over French troops in the nearby city of Puebla.Known as the Battle of Puebla, the victory gave rise to the Cinco de Mayo, a holiday more celebrated in the United States than in Mexico. The French invasion of the 1860s was eventually, if briefly, successful.The invasion set up the 1864-67 reign of Emperor Maximillian, who was later deposed and executed.Puebla residents dressed as French troops and Zacapoaxtlas, the Indigenous and farmer contingent that helped Mexican troops win. Pedro Rodríguez, a customs service worker, dressed in the straw hat and kerchief of a Zacapoaxtla, with the modern addition of some sun glasses to ward off the harsh sunlight.“This is about winning the battle in honor of the flag of Mexico,” Rodríguez said. Read More Minister insists Johnson is ‘an asset, not a liability’ - latestA very simple guide to today’s local elections
POLITICS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy