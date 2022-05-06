ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Labour blames loss of Hull on Tory voters moving to Lib Dems

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZ9Ui_0fUnRetY00

Labour has blamed their loss of control of Hull after more than a decade in power on a collapse of the Tory vote which moved to the Lib Dems.

Labour’s outgoing council leader Daren Hale said his party lost its slender majority in the city due to a total collapse of the last vestiges of Conservative support in key wards of the city.

The Lib Dems saw a net gain of three seats in Hull, leaving them with 29 seats on the 57-seat council, compared with 27 for Labour and one independent. The Conservatives lost their last remaining seat on the council to Labour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Py3G_0fUnRetY00
Ballot boxes are emptied at the Guildhall in Hull as counting began (Chris Attridge/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked whether the result was a reflection of Labour’s national profile, Mr Hale told BBC Radio Humberside: “In the seats we held, our majority went up.

“It was the collapse of the Tory vote which, in a sense the Labour Party isn’t responsible for, that led to those seats changing hands. So, I think it would be too premature to make those judgments.”

Local issues around disruptive road building projects and policies over buses and cycles have been cited as key areas of concern for voters in Hull.

Mr Hale said local Lib Dem councillors are at odds with the national party over bus and cycle lane policies.

He said: “There’s no hiding place now. I look forward to all the roadworks being completed in the middle of the night by magic pixies with no disruption to the public but we will see, won’t we?”

And he added: “We will dust ourselves down and we will come back.”

Hull’s Lib Dem leader Mike Ross told the BBC: “There’s obviously issues around the road network. But there is also, fundamentally, the fact that people feel failed by a Labour council after over a decade – one that seems to have refused to listen to what the residents of Hull want.

“We want to be a council leadership that puts the people’s priorities ahead of everything else and deliver what the residents of Hull want to see happen.”

Asked about transport policy in the city, Mr Ross said: “There is no difference between us and the national party in terms of the ambition.

“Of course, we want to see more people using bikes and other forms of transport to cars.

“But we also need to recognise that the way we go about getting that is really very important and there are concerns that we had a council that just seemed to impose these changes on the public of Hull and didn’t take account of whether these were the right things to do or not before doing it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Labour loses east London council to Aspire party

A political party formed by a controversial politician has taken control of an east London council. The Aspire Party, founded by Lutfur Rahman, gained Tower Hamlets Council from Labour after winning 24 of the 45 seats. The Labour Party – which previously held 42 seats – secured 19 seats, while...
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson promises to restore neighbourhood pride with Queen’s Speech measures

Plans to revive struggling town centres will form a key plan of the Queen’s Speech as Boris Johnson tries to reset his Government following damaging local election results. The Prime Minister said the plans would rid high streets of “derelict shopfronts” and restore neighbourhood pride, with councils given extra powers to force landlords to rent out empty shops.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Vehicles#Uk#The Lib Dems#Conservatives#Bbc Radio Humberside#The Labour Party
The Independent

Boris Johnson told tide towards leadership challenge ‘unstoppable’ after loss of flagship seats in elections

Disgruntled Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable” after the Conservatives lost almost 400 councillors and a string of flagship councils. The prime minister admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country as Keir Starmer’s Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the so-called red wall heartland.Tories were also buoyed by Durham Police’s announcement of an investigation into an alleged breach of Covid regulations by Starmer, which they hope will...
POLITICS
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tories may lose ‘hundreds’ of seats, says elections guru

The Conservatives are on course to lose “hundreds” of seats, an elections guru warned ahead of polls opening across the UK today. In an article for The Independent, Sir John Curtice warned that the Conservatives were on course to suffer major losses in the first big test of public opinion since the Partygate scandal hit headlines.Meanwhile, the leader of one grassroots Tory group told The Independent that anger about the No 10 parties, topped up by fears over rising living costs, pointed to the party’s supporters staying at home on Thursday.“People most affected by lockdown – those who missed...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey

The Lib Dems will seize “Blue Wall” constituencies from Tory MPs, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he declared the party was “winning across the country again”.The Kingston and Surbiton MP hailed Lib Dem gains in council seats and claimed Conservatives were being dragged down by a “discredited” Prime Minister.Speaking in front of party activists on Wimbledon Common, Sir Ed said: “We are going to have a Liberal Democrat MP for Wimbledon at the next election.“And I think there are other places where we’re going to see Liberal Democrat success for the first time ever.“I’m really excited about the South...
POLITICS
The Independent

Falling home ownership cost Tories votes, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has suggested that falling levels of home ownership were a key factor in the Conservatives’ heavy local election losses.The levelling up and housing minister said more had to be done to get Britons on the property ladder, noting the party’s defeats to Labour in London.“There is a particular challenge for us in London and I think that challenge in London relates to ... homeownership,” Mr Gove told The Sunday Telegraph.“That’s one lesson that I would draw at this stage,” he added. “The other one is that the Labour Party doesn’t seem to have made anything like the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Tories' worst fears confirmed

The results from Wales confirm the worst fears of the Welsh Conservatives. They were always expecting to suffer losses, but not on a scale that could wipe out all the gains they made in the last council elections five years ago. Their leader, Andrew RT Davies, blames the issues that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Plaid Cymru takes Ceredigion

Plaid Cymru has seized majority control of Ceredigion for the first time. The party now has 20 seats, independents have taken nine, Liberal Democrats seven, Labour one and Gwlad one. In Powys the Liberal Democrats have gained 10 seats, making them the largest group with a total of 24, although...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy