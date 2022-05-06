ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tehran Von Ghasri Says He Warned Security About Chappelle Attacker, Was Ignored

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Tehran Von Ghasri saw Dave Chappelle's attacker sneak into his area at the Hollywood Bowl just before he tackled Dave ... shedding more light on how the whole thing went down. We spoke with Tehran outside the Laugh Factory on Sunset Blvd. Thursday,...

www.tmz.com

