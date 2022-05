In case you didn’t know already, new Seton Hall basketball coach Shaheen Holloway values guards. The latest proof: He’s stocking his first Pirates’ roster with them. The latest addition is Femi Odukale, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Pitt who announced his commitment to the Hall Sunday. Here are three things to know about Odukale, who has three years of eligibility remaining.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 42 MINUTES AGO