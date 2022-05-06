Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Labette; Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Neosho River near Parsons. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flood waters spread over fields to a distance of 1 and one fourth miles. Several county roads, mainly along the left bank are inundated. Several residents which live along the right bank in the vicinity of Highway 400 may experience water entering their homes at basement levels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:01 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 9.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Parsons 21.0 24.2 Sun 7 am CDT 11.4 10.3 9.9

LABETTE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO