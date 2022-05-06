ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Man succumbs to injuries after accident on Maui

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSVmt_0fUnOtUu00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police reported that a male motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after an accident that happened on Honoapiilani Highway.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as 48-year-old Jean Paul Muraco of Wailuku. He died on May 3 at 6:44 p.m.

The incident occured on April 24 at around 5:31 a.m. and about a mile south of Olo Place in Waikapu.

Police said that a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on the highway at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck traveling south was making a left turn to enter private property. When the truck made the left turn it collided with the motorcycle.

A third vehicle was also involved when a Toyota Highlander behind the pickup truck drove through the debris of the crash.

Police added that after the collision Muraco was taken to the emergency room with critical life-threatening injuries. Both the 37-year-old male driver of the pickup truck and the 30-year-old female driver of the Toyota Highlander had minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Investigations revealed that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and both operators of the other vehicles involved were wearing seatbelts.

Traffic Investigators suspect that the speed of the motorcycle was a contributing factor to the collision.

Whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash has yet to be determined by police.

KHON2

