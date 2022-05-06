ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW students get intentional about tackling taboo topics

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXAk5_0fUnMqv900

MADISON, Wis. — Politics, race, and religion are topics most people stay away from during polite conversation, but students at UW-Madison are signing up to take them on, approaching taboo subjects with purpose.

On Thursday, dozens of Badgers took part in “It’s Just Coffee,” a student-led initiative to encourage conversation between people with different perspectives on campus, the last of its kind for the semester.

“We know the world is a really polarized place so a lot of the goal is about building bridges and building connections,” said UW Sophomore and program founder Yonah Davis. “It’s also just a great way to meet new people.”

In the Fall of 2021, Davis shared his proposal with a committee in the Letters and Science Honors Program as a way for students to discuss difficult but important topics in a low-stakes environment.

After securing funding for a series of pop-up cafes, Davis used the fall semester to structure his idea, with the help of the UW’s Director of Religious Studies Program, Professor Susan Ridgley.

“I was really excited about the project,” Ridgely said. “These are conversations that we are not practiced in, usually the topics we’re asked to stay away from, we’re told to stay away from.”

Since the beginning of the spring semester, when the first pop-up café was held, hundreds of students participated in conversations typically considered taboo after filling out a brief interest survey to be paired with other students for discussion.

“I think this is like another step on my journey in getting to know a broader range of ideas and people,” said UW freshman and program participant Rowan Hildebrant. “Deliberately going out and seeking out different opinions like this.”

At the event, students like Hilderbrant were eager to step outside their comfort zone, even finding it refreshing. It’s something Davis is encouraging others to do, too.

“Put yourself out there and be vulnerable,” he said. “Humanize someone you may disagree with, because so often we get stuck in echo chambers and all you see is this group of people does this and it’s so easy to vilify them.”

Davis also said though he has plans to study abroad next school year he hopes the cafes or something like them continues on the UW campus, a sentiment Ridgley shares.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison, Madison College partner on new nursing transfer agreement

MADISON, Wis. — A new agreement between a pair of local colleges aims to address the nursing workforce shortages. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and Madison College are teaming up to provide additional access to nursing education. The agreement will help facilitate the transfer of Madison College students who earn their associate’s degrees to UW-Madison’s School of Nursing’s BSN completion track....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fourth UW-Madison chancellor finalist answers questions from campus community

MADISON, Wis. — The fourth of five finalists hoping to become the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s next chancellor answered questions from the campus community Thursday evening. Marie Lynn Miranda, a professor of applied computational mathematics and statistics and a former provost at Notre Dame, laid out her philosophy during her question-and-answer session. “We should keep in our minds all the time...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Program gives Black families from Madison area opportunity to explore world of agriculture

VERONA, Wis. – A new urban triage program is planting seeds for positive change. Urban Triage’s Healthy Black Agriculture program is establishing its roots at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. The organization hopes its newest endeavor will grow a new and engaged community of future farmers. Starting next week, the program will welcome 20 Black families from...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#College#Uw Madison#Badgers#Uw Sophomore
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers appoints three to UW System Board of Regents

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Evers appointed three people to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents Wednesday. Dana Wachs, Jennifer Staton and Angela Adams will replace Michael Grebe, Andrew Petersen and Corey Saffold, whose terms ended on Sunday. “Our UW System is not only critical for bolstering our state’s workforce and economy, but it also provides opportunities for students...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Local artist’s work shining bright at UW Hospital

MADISON, Wis. – A local artist is brightening up the lives of those inside an area hospital. UW Health makes a point to support local artists through their art program to add a little brightness into the space, so that’s exactly what Kat Culbertson did. Culbertson recently completed a mural series inside the Inpatient Psychiatric Unit at University Hospital. “It’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy