Cambridge, MD

Flower Fair returns to St. Paul's UM Church

By By MIKE DETMER
Dorchester Star
 2 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — An east Cambridge tradition returned for the 42nd year as St. Paul’s United Methodist Church held its annual Flower Fair on Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29.

The event began in 1978 under the leadership of Rosina Twilley, and now includes sales of flowers, oyster fritters, chicken salad and homemade ice cream, as well as a bake table, silent auction and basement sale at the church on 409 Maryland Avenue in Cambridge.

The fair started with no tent and mulch on the steps of the church, and built on the Bicentennial celebration from the years right before it, including performances from the Chorus of Dorchester and some participants wearing colonial garb.

“These old timers, they worked,” said Robbie Hanson, one of the current organizers, “They were the heart and soul of these churches.”

“It was a big deal for the town, and I think it still is,” Hanson said.

“It’s a great tradition here at St. Paul’s,” said Pastor Chris Pettit said, “It’s an opportunity for church to work together and build unity, (to give a) chance to meet our neighbor.”

One of the outreaches St. Paul’s is joining with other churches and organizations to put on is the One Mission Cambridge on Race Street. Pettit said the effort is a chance for churches come together and get rid of any duplication of services offered, including ready to eat food, counseling, a food pantry and resource center.

“This (One Mission Cambridge) is his (Pettit’s) brain child,” said Cathy Hanson, another event organizes. “Somebody that has a need has one place to go.”

St. Paul’s also uses flower fair funds to support the churches active youth program, led by youth pastor Rebecca Redmer. The program, called “Bold Youth,” reaches kids in different ways, including Bible studies, music, missions trips and even involving them in preparing for the fair.

Ice cream scooper Fred Redmer said the youth helped the week prior to the fair, manning four big mixers and learning the art of making the homemade treat.

It fits right in with the other ongoing efforts of the congregation. “St. Paul’s is a working church,” Cathy Hanson said.

“This church has a heart to serve,” echoed Pettit.

Looking for lighthouse keepers

CAMBRIDGE — With the Choptank River Lighthouse set to open for the season on May 1, the nonprofit Cambridge Lighthouse Foundation recently held an orientation session for the volunteers known as “lighthouse keepers.” These community volunteers staff the Lighthouse on…
