Mind Your Own Business

 2 days ago

Drama (Genre) / Soap Opera (genre) Writer: Sallie Patrick, Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz, Esther Shapiro, Richard Shapiro Composer:Bill...

popculture.com

spoilertv.com

Dynasty - Episode 5.13 - Do You Always Talk to Turtles - Press Release

"Do You Always Talk to Turtles" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV) SNAKE IN THE GRASS - Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the opening of PPA but not all goes as planned. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) goes to extreme measures to further her company. Adam (Sam Underwood) needs Liam's (Adam Huber) help in his next business venture and when Liam doesn't pull through, Sam reveals a damaging secret. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) is worried about Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and comes up with a plan and needs Kirby's (Maddison Brown) help to execute it. Dominique (Michael Michele) voices her concern about Jeff's (Sam Adegoke) new mission but he's not backing down. The episode was written by Malcolm Boomer & Chava Friedberg and directed by Andi Behring (#513). Original airdate 5/27/2022.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Lowers the Boom on Sheila… But Is This the End of the Madwoman’s Murderous Rampage?

“The bombs that are about to drop are going to blow you away.”. It’s the moment The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been glued to their screens for… Steffy finally remembers that Sheila was the one in the alley with her — the one who shot not only her but killed her own son, Finn! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood previews how it all unfolds, “Steffy is desperately trying to remember what happened and is having flashes here and there.”
Popculture

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

Looks like Johnny is finally going to get a taste of his own medicine as he’s forced to watch Chanel and Tripp turn to one another. Something tells us the worst is still to come for Johnny, Chanel, Tripp and Allie!. Speaking of Allie, she — or rather the...
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
OK! Magazine

Stassi Schroeder Chronicles 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing, Reveals Spin-Off 'Valley Rules' Was In The Works

Two years later and Stassi Schroeder is finally opening up about her traumatic firing from Vanderpump Rules. In her newly released book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom — out Tuesday, April 26 — the former Bravo star, 33, chronicled her June 2020 cancelation, while being 10 weeks pregnant with daughter Hartford, after a resurfaced podcast clip of her revealing she and costar Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers made its rounds.While Schroeder admitted she had...
Popculture

Netflix Removes Iconic '90s Show

One of the most iconic TV shows of the 1990s -- and one of the most popular shows for binge-watching -- has been removed from Netflix. As of May 1, Dawson's Creek is no longer available in the Netflix catalog. However, you can still stream the show on HBO Max, Hulu or on digital stores where you can rent or purchase it.
theplaylist.net

‘Hacks’ Season 2 Review: Jean Smart Continues To Amaze, But This Second Act Underwhelms A Little

Jean Smart ran away with awards season last year for her performance in HBO Max’s breakout comedy “Hacks,” winning the triple crown of best actress in a comedy at the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Emmys awards. With tough-as-brass Deborah Vance, a legendary stand-up comedian fighting to stay relevant and keep her Las Vegas residency, Smart and series co-creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky explored the thorny road pioneering women in the entertainment industry travel. Contrasting Deborah during season one was recently canceled Gen-Z comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who on the suggestion of their shared agent Jimmy (Downs), was hired to punch up Deborah’s material. The poignancy of the first season was largely found in the way the two women reflected each other’s faults and their greatest strengths. Season two continues to explore this strained dynamic, however with far less success.
Harper's Bazaar

Only Murders in the Building

In an age where many of our favorite true-crime shows were adapted from podcasts, Hulu's comedy Only Murders in the Building sets up a scenario where the podcast hosts themselves get caught up in the crime. The show, which became the streamer's most-watched original comedy ever, stars Selena Gomez as the millennial foil to comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, with the trio playing residents in a lush NY building who investigate their neighbor's murder.
People

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Amazon Prime Series

The first look at Amazon Prime's adaptation of Jenny Han's best-selling The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally here. Based on the first book in a trilogy by To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin, who ends up in a love triangle with her childhood friends Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher — much to her surprise.
Popculture

Departing Soap Opera Brings Back Two Iconic Stars for Final Episode

Neighbours won't leave the TV world without some fanfare. The iconic Australian soap opera will end its run after 37 years on air, and two of the series' biggest stars are set to return to usher it into television history. Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will return to the soap...
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
