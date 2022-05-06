Mind Your Own Business

Jean Smart ran away with awards season last year for her performance in HBO Max’s breakout comedy “Hacks,” winning the triple crown of best actress in a comedy at the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Emmys awards. With tough-as-brass Deborah Vance, a legendary stand-up comedian fighting to stay relevant and keep her Las Vegas residency, Smart and series co-creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky explored the thorny road pioneering women in the entertainment industry travel. Contrasting Deborah during season one was recently canceled Gen-Z comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who on the suggestion of their shared agent Jimmy (Downs), was hired to punch up Deborah’s material. The poignancy of the first season was largely found in the way the two women reflected each other’s faults and their greatest strengths. Season two continues to explore this strained dynamic, however with far less success.
