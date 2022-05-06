High School Roundup | Athletes place at NCC track championships

Ahoskie — Athletes from Northeastern, Camden, Pasquotank, Currituck and John A. Holmes participated in the Northeastern Coastal Conference track and field championships Wednesday afternoon at Hertford County High School.

Northeastern boys had several winners as Yahan Wood won the 100 and 200 meter dashes, while Quavion Martin won the 300 hurdles after placing second in the 110 hurdles.

Jordan Jones won the high jump event just ahead of Martin, Jalen Melson took first in long jump with Jones finishing third and Junior Payton-Kimble won the discus throw while getting third in shot put.

On the girls’ side, Azaria Gallop took second in the both the 100 and 200 dashes, while Jessica Jenkins finished second in the girls’ high jump.

Camden girls swept the top three spots in the 400 dash with Thuy Nguyen at the top, Peyton Stasko as runner-up and Keeley Williams in third.

Williams won the 800, got third in the 1600, as Grace Phillips won in the 300 hurdle and got third in the 110 hurdles.

Kennedy Lighty won the the discus throw and earned runner-up in shot put.

In the field, Julian Barlett earned first place for the Camden boys in shot put and Blaze Forehand was the runner-up in discus.

Kylee Dinterman won the 3200 meter run for Currituck girls, while Ashley Lindsey took home first place in shot put and second in discus. Kaya Anderson also finished second in the triple jump event.

Gavin Jessup finished second on the boys’ side for Currituck in the 1600 and 3200 runs, while Eric Newman placed second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles.

Ernest Harris placed second in the long jump event for the Knights as Benjamin Thibodeau did the same in shot put.

For Pasquotank, Trinity Brooks won the the girls’ long jump and took third in the 100 dash with Shaniyah Harris placing second in the 100 hurdles. Noah Halfacre finished third in the 100 and 200 dashes for the boys.

Edenton boys saw a winner in the triple jump with Jaylon Gurganus placing first in the event. He also finished second in the high jump and long jump.

Sarai Leigh won the girls’ triple jump, 100 hurdles and was the runner-up in the long jump event, while Kayla Williams placed third in the 200 dash.

SOFTBALL

John A. Holmes 16, Hertford County 0: The Lady Aces (12-9, 9-3 NCC) won their final game of the regular season over the Lady Bears (1-16, 0-10 NCC) easily on Wednesday.

Marley Harrell and Jordan Ward both hit home runs in the win as Harrell went 2-for-2 with five RBIs.

Edenton scored 10 runs in the first and the remaining six in the second on its way to officially clinching second place in the conference.

Camden 14, Riverside-Martin 2: The Lady Bruins (16-3) handily won their non-conference road game over the Lady Knights (15-5) Wednesday.

Camden was scheduled to close out the regular season Thursday in Manteo.