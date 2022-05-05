ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Tackled During Comedy Show, Police Arrest Man

By Frank Diez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night and a man was later arrested. Security guards overpowered the...

KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

HollywoodLife

Dave Chappelle Breaks Silence After Being Attacked During ‘Epic’ Show: This ‘Won’t Overshadow’ Me

UPDATE (5/5/22 5:15 p.m. EST): Dave Chappelle’s attacker, identified as Isaiah Lee, will apparently not be charged with a crime, according to the Los Angeles County’s D.A.’s office, per TMZ. The office, which turned the case over to the city attorney, said, “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

Dave Chappelle's accused attacker charged with 4 misdemeanors

Isaiah Lee, 23, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts after attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl. Lee faces up to 1.5 years in jail if convicted. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office says the incident was criminal but did not rise to the felony level.May 6, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Dave Chappelle issues statement after ‘unfortunate and unsettling’ attack at Netflix stand-up show

Dave Chappelle has issued a statement after he was attacked on stage by an audience member at a stand-up event.The comedian was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him.Immediately after, the attacker was detained by security and removed from the scene. Police later revealed that the man, who was identified as Isiah Lee, was armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade” when discharged correctly.Chappelle was not injured during the incident and is fully co-operating with the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Footage of Dave Chappelle’s stage attack and Chris Rock’s ‘wild’ Will Smith response shared online

Footage of Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage and the Will Smith comment Chris Rock made in response has been shared online. Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him. Footage shared by those in attendance shows security detaining the man and taking him away.The real surprise came when Rock, who was also performing the event, came on stage and asked Chappelle: “Was that Will Smith?”This was a reference to the controversial incident that saw Smith slap Rock while he was presenting...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dave Chappelle refuses to let attack ‘overshadow’ his Hollywood Bowl shows

Dave Chappelle is not allowing the man who violently attacked him at his stand-up show “overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” the comedian said via his rep on Wednesday. “The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” his publicist, Carla Sims, began in a lengthy statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The rep then noted what the night represented for the comedian. “Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl,” she...
LOS ANGELES, CA

