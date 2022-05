CHARLOTTE — It took first responders an hour to rescue a dump truck driver after a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning in south Charlotte, authorities said. At around 6:30 a.m., police responded to Sharon Road West at Sharonbrook Drive for a crash that left 17 people hurt, including 15 students on board a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus. All students are expected to be OK.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO