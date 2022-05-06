ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Artist Paints Beautiful Murals That Look Like Wallpaper

By Prairie Wife
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've had a pencil and a sketchbook in my hand since I was little. I’ve been studying and practicing art for more than ten years now, but I'm finally able to do it full-time! I love what I do, and I enjoy working with people to create beautiful...

mycountry955.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Hidden Order of Wyoming Monks Make Divine Coffee

There is a hidden order of monks living in the remote mountains of Wyoming. They make premium coffee and sell it online. Funds from the coffee help them construct ... wait for it ... a gothic cathedral. Sometimes a story seems too crazy to be true, but this story is legit. I thought to myself, I have to try this coffee. Will it bring enlightenment? Help bridge spiritual gaps? Does it taste good? I'm all about supporting Wyoming companies, so I had to give it a try.
CASPER, WY
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cody, WY
State
Wyoming State
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Murals#Paints#Wallpaper#Wyoming Artist#Facebook
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Gray Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a Luxe-Looking Overhaul for $5,300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. “The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily,” Megan explains. Their kids’ playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsTalk 95.5

Will This Popular Montana Store Add New Locations?

His move wouldn't be surprising in the least for this local business. They have been slowly adding new locations over the past several years. Many of us have a favorite grocery store, and for many locals here in the Gallatin Valley, that grocery store is Town & Country Foods. Town & Country Foods is a Gallatin Valley icon for grocery stores. They are locally owned and have several locations spread throughout Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston. Plus, in recent years they have added locations in Dillon, Lewistown, and Billings.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
yankodesign.com

Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

For someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d want something like a display bookshelf and of course, that shelf in itself would have to be something decorative as well as functional. This design seems to fit the bill and adds a few design tweaks that would make it more appealing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
96.7 KISS FM

The Worst! Five Famous Montana Attractions You Should Avoid

Some would call them tourist traps, others would say these places are a waste of your precious time while in Montana. People love to get away and travel to fun destinations not only for one person but maybe for their whole family or friends. Luckily here in Montana, many places or attractions can be fun for any mood or season. The thing is, there are some attractions you should avoid in Montana.
dornob.com

Batsheva Releases Funky Vintage Furniture Collection

Fashion designer Batsheva Hay recently expanded her design repertoire, releasing a home furniture collection that stays true to her unique postmodern “Victoriana-meets-Laura Ingalls” aesthetic. “Through the years, I have found so much great vintage fabric that is too heavy for clothing, so I decided to dress furniture in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs to create the ultimate modern living space

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy