North Pitt Girls Athlete of the Winter: Zamareya Jones

Another strong season for the girls’ basketball team highlighted the winter sports season at North Pitt.

The Panthers finished the year 19-9 and made the second round of the 2A state playoffs where they nearly defeated top seed St. Pauls, suffering a season-ending 66-58 loss.

At the forefront of the team’s success was sophomore Zamareya Jones, who has been named The Daily Reflector’s Girls Athlete of the Winter for North Pitt.

Jones finished the year with a team-leading 24.3 points per game while also leading the Panthers in assists (5.7) and steals (4.3).

The guard improved on her standout freshman season in which she averaged 23.0 points per game across 15 games.

She scored in double figures in all 24 games she appeared in, missing some time due to an injury late in the regular season.

Jones put up 20 or more points in all but six of those games, including five 30-plus point performances and a 41-point showing in an 88-59 win over West Craven.

After scoring 582 points on the season, Jones is only 73 points away from eclipsing the 1,000 point mark for her career.

Honorable Mentions

Basketball Aquarius Pettaway — Closed out a strong career with the Panthers by averaging a double-double in her senior season.

She led the team with 11.1 rebounds per game to go along with 14.7 points a game, both career highs.

Pettaway appeared in all 28 of the Panthers’ games this winter, scoring in double figures in all but four and grabbing double-digit rebounds in all but nine games.

She scored 20-plus points six times, highlighted by a 30-point game against SouthWest Edgecombe, while she had three games with 20 or more rebounds.

Kenae Edwards — The sophomore finished the year averaging in double figures with 10.5 points per game.

Edwards also appeared in every game for North Pitt this season, scoring in double figures 17 times, with a season-high 27 points coming against Ayden-Grifton.

J’Nadia Maye — Scored 7.5 points per game in her final season with North Pitt while finishing second on the team in assists (4.2) and steals (2.7).

The senior had five double-digit performances on the year, scoring a season-high 21 points against SouthWest Edgecombe.

Indoor Track Tania Hardee — The junior competed primarily in the 55-meter hurdles and the long jump for the Panthers.

Hardee’s best time in the 55 hurdles was 10.74 seconds at the SouthWest Edgecombe meet where she took first place.

In the long jump, she recorded a season-best distance of 12-10 in another meet at SouthWest Edgecombe.