On Friday, Rafael Nadal was playing in the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open against fellow Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz. For only the second time in 2022 Rafael Nadal lost a tennis match, dropping to Alcaraz 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. But what is truly remarkable is that this was the first time in Nadal’s illustrious career that he lost a match to a teenager on a clay court.

