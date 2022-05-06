ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

Opinion: Support sewer district on May 17

By SEAN COLETTI, JEFF KELLEY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 17, in addition to candidate primaries, the ballot will also have an important question for some Ammon and Shelley residents: “Shall the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District be organized?”. In the early 2000s, Ammon and Shelley residents voted to pass bonds to create a regional sewer...

Junior groundwater users face curtailment by May 20

The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources on Thursday issued a methodology order for Snake River groundwater users, predicting a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region during the 2022 irrigation season. The shortfall prediction means that the Department...
Department of Water Resources orders curtailment order

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued a curtailment order in the Snake River Region, the department announced Friday. They predict a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall for senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain in the 2022 irrigation season. As...
Opinion: You can vote today

Yes, early voting allows you to vote today and any day of your choice until May 13 as an option to voting on May 17 at the polling place. To cast your vote early, simply go to the county clerk’s office, located west across from the Walgreen’s parking lot and request to vote Republican. Take your driver’s license, and if you didn’t vote in the last election, take a letter or bill addressed to you to verify residency.
Opinion: Britt Raybould represents Madison County values

We haven’t been properly represented in the Legislature by Ron Nate. He votes Nay and cancels out Jon Weber’s vote on many critical bills. Nate voted no against 14 educational bills, and rather than supporting our public schools, he wants to spend our tax dollars on vouchers and private education.
What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
Idaho taxpayer files complaint over McGeachin’s limited office hours

BOISE — An Idaho taxpayer who is active in Republican politics filed a complaint with three state agencies Wednesday afternoon asking for an investigation into whether Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours violate state law. Lynn Bradescu, a Boise-area real estate agent, filed a written complaint via...
Bingham County coroner resigns position

Bingham County Coroner Nick Hirschi filed a letter of resignation on May 3, just 14 days before his replacement for the position will be nominated in the May 17 Republican primary election. Hirschi specifies that this decision to resign has nothing to do with the upcoming primary. He cited personal...
Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
Overnight delays coming to some of Idaho's busiest intersections

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Expect delays overnight on Eagle Road between Franklin and Ustick over the next few weeks, the Idaho Transportation Department said Thursday. Crews will be putting in new signal and power poles at the following intersections along one of the busiest stretches of road in Idaho: Eagle and Franklin roads, Eagle and Pine Ave., Eagle and Fairview Ave., and Eagle and River Valley Street.
“The Idaho Housing Dream Has been Hijacked”

Is Idaho's incredible housing run of rising valuations finally ending? For years, national experts have predicted a housing crash or adjustment for Boise and the surrounding communities. Boise has the unique distinction of being America's most overvalued housing market. Do we see the beginning of the end?. Rising home prices...
The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
McGeachin hosts 'Rally The Vote' event

MERIDIAN — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin held a “Rally the Vote” event with “America’s Favorite Freedom Fighters” at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian on Wednesday night, less than two weeks ahead of the May 17 primary election. Dozens of far-right candidates for various state legislative races were listed as attending. Armed individuals in paramilitary clothing who appeared to be acting as security were also present. McGeachin is running...
Bureau of Land Management issues new fire order

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is issuing a new fire prevention order for the 2022 fire season. The order makes it illegal to burn explosive material, use exploding targets or steel component ammunition, or discharge, possess or use fireworks on public land managed by BLM.
Boise Fire Department to begin river mitigation ahead of summer

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department will be getting into the Boise River here soon to begin its annual mitigation process. Each year, firefighters identify hazards ahead of the summer floating season. "Recreationists may see Boise Fire motorcycles on the Greenbelt over the next couple of days...
Valley County residents oppose mobile home park proposal

Valley County Planning and Zoning held a public hearing Thursday evening for a pitched affordable housing option, a proposed mobile home park near Donnelly. A Californian developer, Roseberry LLC, wants a permit to build “Roseberry Park.” If approved, it would bring 201 manufactured homes to the area on about 40 acres near the intersection of Roseberry and Norwood Road. The developer said it would bring more necessary work force housing to the area.
Anglers are reminded of boating restrictions at some Preston area reservoirs

In late 2021 the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved regulations for the 2022–2024 fishing seasons. One change that has generated a number of questions was the removal of boat and motor restrictions for anglers on Foster, Winder and Weston reservoirs in Southeast Idaho. Even though these restrictions were removed from Idaho Fish and Game’s fishing regulations, those restrictions still remain unchanged for those bodies of water per rules set by the local water managers. Idaho Fish and Game asks anglers and other water users...
Polling places and precinct map

Early Voting for the May 17 primary election is available at the Bonneville County Elections Office and ends Friday. The Bonneville County Elections Office is located at 825 Shoup Ave., across from the Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License Building. Its office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Opinion: I think we need a change

It is my belief that we haven’t been properly represented in the Legislature by Ron Nate. He votes Nay and cancels out Jon Weber’s vote on many critical bills. Nate voted no against 14 educational bills, and rather than supporting our public schools, he wants to spend our tax dollars on vouchers and private education. I have also heard that many Republican House members find him difficult to work with.
