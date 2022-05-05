Community Development Department Celebrates Building Safety Month

The city of Peoria Community Development Department is celebrating Building Safety Month in May. The month-long public awareness campaign is designed to help individuals, families, and businesses understand the importance of safe and sustainable structures in our community while highlighting the important role that building safety plays in maintaining public safety. The theme this year is “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action”.

With 57,000 members worldwide, the International Code Council (ICC) founded this campaign 42 years ago to raise awareness on how building codes and code officials improve and protect the places we live, work, and play. Communities need building codes to protect their citizens from disasters like fires, weather-related events, and structural collapses. Model building codes are society’s best way of protecting structures from these types of potentially devastating situations.

The Building Safety and Code Enforcement Divisions of the Community Development Department continue to keep the public safe by ensuring all applicable national, state, and local building codes and ordinances are being followed. New construction, additions, renovations, remodeling, and changes of existing use of residential and commercial projects are all inspected by the Building Safety Division and the Code Enforcement staff.

Please contact the Development Center at CommunityDevelopment@peoriagov.org or (309) 494-8600 for any questions about permitting and plan review or visit AppreciatePeoria.com for more information on the Community Development Department.

For additional information on Building Safety Month and the International Code Council, please visit https://www.iccsafe.org/advocacy/building-safety-month/2022-building-safety-month.