Hollywood Bowl ramping up security after Chappelle attack

By Marjorie Hernandez, Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 2 days ago



The iconic Los Angeles venue where Dave Chappelle was attacked by a deranged fan Tuesday as he performed standup comedy will step up security following the incident.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates the Hollywood Bowl, released a statement Thursday night announcing new safety measures in wake of the violent, onstage confrontation.

“The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil’s top priority,” the statement issued to The Post read.

“We have implemented additional security measures, including an increased number of security personnel on-site to assist with bag checks and other security procedures.”

Isaiah Lee, 23, allegedly rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle while armed with a replica gun-knife.


The suspect, Isaiah Lee, rushed the stage and tackled Dave Chappelle while armed with a replica gun-knife.


Chappelle, 48, was performing as part of the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival at the outdoor venue.

Before entering the Hollywood Bowl for events, patrons must go through metal detectors and their bags are checked.


Despite the metal detectors, Isaiah Lee somehow managed to bypass security with the strange weapon.


However, Lee somehow managed to bypass security with the strange weapon.

Lee, an aspiring rapper who had named a song after the comedian and alluded to the attack in his lyrics, dodged felony charges in the case and was facing four misdemeanor counts , prosecutors said.
































