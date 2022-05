We have been overwhelmed by the number of Bryan Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water from Idaho’s farmers. I was curious about this inflammatory statement. In checking the facts, it appears there is a movement to remove four dams on the lower Snake River. Mike Simpson is not the author of this plan. It appears that many groups are pushing for the removal of those particular four dams.

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO