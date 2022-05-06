ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Artist Paints Beautiful Murals That Look Like Wallpaper

By Prairie Wife
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've had a pencil and a sketchbook in my hand since I was little. I’ve been studying and practicing art for more than ten years now, but I'm finally able to do it full-time! I love what I do, and I enjoy working with people to create beautiful...

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Mysterious Shape In Wyoming Can Only Be Seen By Satellite

That odd-looking bug thing you're looking at is actually a massive pile of rocks in central/west Wyoming. From way up in space it looks like this. Just a little farther away is a V shape structure of rocks pointing to this weird bug-looking thing. The structure is not small. The...
musictimes.com

Andrew Woolfolk Cause of Death Tragic: ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Saxophonist Dead at 71

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cody, WY
State
Wyoming State
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Murals#Paints#Wyoming Artist#Facebook
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Gray Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a Luxe-Looking Overhaul for $5,300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. “The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily,” Megan explains. Their kids’ playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
104.7 KISS FM

Udderly Ridiculous Traffic in Wyoming Makes Me Want to Moooove Out

Living in Casper, we've all heard the joke about the "Wyoming traffic jam." That's when livestock or other animals block the road. Well, when my wife and I were making a trip to Grand Junction we encountered the largest traffic jam I've ever seen. We were just outside of Baggs, WY. When we encountered this massive herd of cattle coming down the highway.
CASPER, WY
yankodesign.com

Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

For someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d want something like a display bookshelf and of course, that shelf in itself would have to be something decorative as well as functional. This design seems to fit the bill and adds a few design tweaks that would make it more appealing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
104.7 KISS FM

Find The Greatest Fly Fishing Shops In Wyoming

The weather is getting nice and the fish are beginning to wonder where you are. No, really they think about things like that. I mean, what else really does a fish have to think about all day?. So you're gearing up to go fly fishing. But, like any hobby, you...
CASPER, WY
dornob.com

Batsheva Releases Funky Vintage Furniture Collection

Fashion designer Batsheva Hay recently expanded her design repertoire, releasing a home furniture collection that stays true to her unique postmodern “Victoriana-meets-Laura Ingalls” aesthetic. “Through the years, I have found so much great vintage fabric that is too heavy for clothing, so I decided to dress furniture in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

DIY Bookshelf Ideas For Every Space, Style And Budget

Looking for new ways of improving your home and making it more practical and better equipped to suit your needs? How about building a DIY bookshelf or two and adding more storage to the rooms that need it?. Bookshelves can take an infinity of different forms and can suit many...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs to create the ultimate modern living space

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy