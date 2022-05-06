ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Suns vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSqak_0fUn8lZR00

The Phoenix Suns play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $68,238,237 per win while the Dallas Maverickshave not won any games

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Friday May 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN / KTTN/KWRK/KCAZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@KellanOlson

JaVale McGee comes out on the court with a big smile on his face as Dallas fans boo the Suns – 9:29 PM

@MFollowill

Due to the length of the Philadelphia vs Miami game, tipoff for Mavs vs Suns Game 3 won’t be until 8:50 CDT. – 9:28 PM

@dallasmavs

Mini-Widdie is locked in 🔒

@Spencer Dinwiddie | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/Xmy8yCdgrv9:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3YWP_0fUn8lZR00

@DuaneRankin

“The enthusiasm of the game, for a teammate to cheer on another teammate is special and I think sometimes we’re focused on the wrong thing.” Jason Kidd.

#Mavs fined $25K for bench being ‘on or encroaching upon’ court in Game 2 loss to Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral9:06 PM

@coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul

8:40 tip @theeagledallas9:05 PM

@Suns

Book & Lil Dre. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VZmoDHPYgH9:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDh2h_0fUn8lZR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8Ipi_0fUn8lZR00

@dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/7UIF9S33mT9:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5us7_0fUn8lZR00

@dallasmavs

Friday night drip drop 💧

@TISSOT | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/nSqY9CK2Br9:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxsOW_0fUn8lZR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XraZn_0fUn8lZR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7SKe_0fUn8lZR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wc6Az_0fUn8lZR00

@ESefko

J-Kidd on who he’ll run at CP3 tonight: “The whole team? The bigs are going to have a chance, the smalls have a chance. The mediums have a chance. Everybody has a chance . . . He understands when it’s winning time and he’s delivered. Hopefully tonight we can try to change that.” – 9:00 PM

@Suns

The five to begin our night. pic.twitter.com/RK5rEsEmmr9:00 PM

@dallasmavs

Coach Armstrong with the @TISSOT hardware ⌚️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dMOtkquPiG8:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMkaN_0fUn8lZR00

@Suns

Game 3 coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/RCLTAj1YcD8:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePd4S_0fUn8lZR00

@CallieCaplan

Take 3 on trying to get this stupid tweet right 🙄…

Luka Doncic is warming up for just his second home game this postseason.

Has some black K-tape down his right arm that I don’t remember seeing at any point this season. pic.twitter.com/XPtCiTpE9j8:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnTRT_0fUn8lZR00

@basketballtalk

Mavericks fined over bench decorum nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/mav…8:48 PM

@KellanOlson

Live on IG for Ayton/Booker/Crowder pregame work – instagram.com/kellanolson8:27 PM

@Suns

Almost that time.

#RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/SOXgguo0NW8:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TS3ir_0fUn8lZR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luVxz_0fUn8lZR00

@dallasmavs

JB rockin’ the Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet Sixteen’.

The @WNBA is back. pic.twitter.com/nJXbC3WPUa8:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Zogi_0fUn8lZR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0De5A8_0fUn8lZR00

@KellanOlson

On the Dario Saric news, Monty Williams said Saric was ramping up from his ACL recovery. Wasn’t able to provide a specific timeline on the injury because meniscus injuries can sometimes be there without someone even knowing. – 8:06 PM

@KellanOlson

Monty Williams confirmed Torrey Craig is out. – 8:05 PM

@townbrad

Williams says Torrey Craig (elbow) is out. Had played 3 minutes each in the first 2 games. – 8:04 PM

@DuaneRankin

Torrey Craig (elbow) OUT Game 3. #Suns8:04 PM

@Suns

The journey begins tonight.

Good luck on your season fam, @PhoenixMercury. #4TheValley pic.twitter.com/uUPAMsGA6z8:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwzEV_0fUn8lZR00

@DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840…7:33 PM

@sam_amick

Suns-Mavs pregame reading, at @TheAthletic

@John Hollinger on CP3’s (old man) brilliance theathletic.com/3295332/2022/0…

@Tim Cato on Luka the Hunted theathletic.com/3295593/2022/0…6:48 PM

@mikecwright

This supply chain stuff has even hit the barbers apparently. For 1st time in my life, I spent $50 for a haircut. Barber did his thing, but DAMN Dallas. As a native Texan, I’m appalled. – 5:54 PM

@DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840…5:35 PM

@DuaneRankin

#NBA fines Dallas #Mavericks $25K for bench being ‘on or encroaching upon’ the court in Game 2 loss to #Suns in Phoenix #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral5:21 PM

@ESefko

Mavericks need to pay heed to the shot clock, plus more thoughts on how to deal with Chris Paul, in our midday chalk talk.

mavs.com/midday-chalk-s…5:04 PM

@basketballtalk

Kidd: Suns will hunt Luka Doncic, “He’s got to participate. He’s got to play defense.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/kid…5:00 PM

@EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Looking closely at James Harden’s situation, feels like a Chris Paul/Phoenix-like compromise may be appropriate: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035…4:58 PM

@mikecwright

We’ll see tonight, but so far, Phoenix is using the Contra extra-man code ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A on these Mavs. – 4:51 PM

@DuaneRankin

Dallas #Mavericks vs. Phoenix #Suns: Monty Williams working 1-on-1 with Cam Johnson on post play (w/video of Johnson and Williams 1-on-1) #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 https://t.co/BZ2xdTeb3I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Hug8m5F7li4:39 PM

@DuaneRankin

Dallas #Mavericks vs. #Phoenix Suns: Monty Williams working 1-on-1 with Cam Johnson on post play https://t.co/BZ2xdTeb3I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/XEaNDCklcP4:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yI7ml_0fUn8lZR00

@DuaneRankin

“It’s definitely something I’m working to add to my game and to expand upon as time goes on.”

Cam Johnson was working with #Suns coach Monty Williams on post play Thursday.

So you know what’s next?

Story incoming. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/9HVYRNCASQ4:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1HTc_0fUn8lZR00

@NateDuncanNBA

Hollinger & Duncan: Suns Scorch Luka: Playoffs Week 3 w/ @John Hollinger

Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUApVtfy pic.twitter.com/YiR0gfA8LA4:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rzlxx_0fUn8lZR00

@DuaneRankin

Yo, #NBA 👀👀👀 everything.

#Mavs fined $25K for being too close to court during Game 2 of Western Conference semifinals series in Phoenix. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/hxEL81K4Iq4:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDHes_0fUn8lZR00

@JeffZillgitt

NBA fines Mavericks $25,000 for violating team bench decorum rules, per league.

“On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood away from Dallas’ team bench and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action.” pic.twitter.com/pdl7eKtxlz4:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK694_0fUn8lZR00

@TommyBeer

After an impressive performance vs. Utah in the first round, here are Jalen Brunson’s per-game averages in Round 2:

11.0 points,

2.5 assists (vs. 2.0 turnovers)

0.5 made three-pointers,

while shooting 32.1% from the floor and 25% from downtown – 4:07 PM

@JShawNBA

The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $25,000 for violating league rules related to bench decorum.

“On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood away from Dallas’ team bench and were on or encroaching upon the playing court” in Game 2, NBA said. – 4:06 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Dallas Mavericks fined $25,000 for bad bench decorum. pic.twitter.com/BzPWNxvdmS4:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kxz15_0fUn8lZR00

@DuaneRankin

Bols predictions from @Zach Lowe and @Matt Barnes on #ESPN.

Lowe: #Suns sweep #Mavs.

Barnes: Luka Doncic goes for 50 in a close #Mavs win, but Suns take series in five in Phoenix.

#NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 4:03 PM

@dallasmavs

Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, BUCKET.

@jackharlow | #ComeHomeTheKidsMissYou pic.twitter.com/EkRGtuKFCR3:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSJdm_0fUn8lZR00

@GeraldBourguet

Suns add Torrey Craig (right elbow contusion) to the injury report for Game 3 tonight, he’s doubtful. Took a hard fall at the end of Game 2 and appeared shaken up – 3:40 PM

@DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840…3:26 PM

@MarcJSpears

“We played for so long that we know what it takes to build a franchise and what that looks like as far as entertainment. I don’t think it’s right or fair that guys can’t be a part of that until they’re done playing,” Suns’ Chris Paul on buying into the IPL bit.ly/3MV4iEH3:12 PM

@dallasmavs

Get to the game early because

@aacenter will be having happy hour with $5 BEERS at ALL concession stands, restaurants and bars inside the arena from 7-8PM!

Come early and be ROWDY, PROUD & LOUD! pic.twitter.com/Y28cYgOdHJ3:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5xYp_0fUn8lZR00

@CallieCaplan

Video of Jason Kidd’s full quote from shootaround this morning (which is calmly making the rounds on Mavs Twitter) about Suns picking on Luka Doncic’s defense: pic.twitter.com/CXseJXLIE02:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxerK_0fUn8lZR00

@DuaneRankin

#Suns injury report update for Game 3 at #Mavs.

Torrey Craig (right elbow contusion). DOUBTFUL. – 2:58 PM

@KellanOlson

Suns have added Torrey Craig to the injury report with a right elbow contusion and he’s doubtful for tonight’s game. – 2:57 PM

@townbrad

Jason Kidd’s full answer after shoot-around about how the Mavs can better combat the Suns’ offensive hunting of Luka Doncic on defense. Kidd compared it to how opponents used to hunt his former teammate, Dirk Nowitzki. pic.twitter.com/JZNc4Hqp6t1:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBIkn_0fUn8lZR00

@eric_nehm

Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday tried to get together in Dallas, but it didn’t happen.

“It would have been fun to wreak havoc with him on the defensive end five years ago, but it’s fun now too.” – Matthews

On the Bucks’ disruptive duo, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3296337/2022/0…1:40 PM

@DuaneRankin

“It’s not just protecting Luka, he’s got to participate. He’s got to play defense. There’s no secret. They’re going to put him in every pick-and-roll. They did the same thing with Dirk (Nowitzki). Till Dirk participated and stuck up for himself.” Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ldtl05XK6M1:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAtuu_0fUn8lZR00

@DuaneRankin

“We need to know when to rotate better because a lot of times we miss the 2nd rotation or the 3rd rotation. They are very good at executing and keeping the ball moving.” Maxi Kleber when asked about “protecting” Luka Doncic on defense as #Suns “hunting” matchup. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/fjfFRH7Al91:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0MdJ_0fUn8lZR00

@WorldWideWob

Suns defense isnt *that good*, i hope…

@UnderdogFantasy

https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/b0HADDnemo1:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvvVE_0fUn8lZR00

@FredKatz

The Knicks will likely delve into the point guard market this summer.

If they miss out on Jalen Brunson, there are other possibilities. Story here looking at who could be available (with a $1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/Z2FlEnh6Ug pic.twitter.com/PglDcEOW3q1:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7CZh_0fUn8lZR00

@dallasmavs

GAME 3. Protect home court.

⌚️ 8:30PM CT

📺 @ESPNNBA

📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/y3am29qJsv1:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4AC9_0fUn8lZR00

@espn_macmahon

How Theo Pinson went from 10-day hardship addition to essential element of the Mavs’ success despite rarely stepping on the court (legally, at least): espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:48 PM

@CallieCaplan

Maxi Kleber, four days after a scary fall on his neck in Game 1: “It’s better. I still feel it a little bit when I move my head and all that, but it’s good. I was lucky.” – 12:47 PM

@coopmavs

No less than the season on the line tonight for Mavs in Game 3 vs PHX. No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit. Only 3 have even reached a 7th game. @PeasRadio pre at 8. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:40 @theeagledallas12:45 PM

@DuaneRankin

“It’s better. I still feel it a little bit when I move my head and all that, but it’s good.”

Maxi Kleber when asked how his back or neck feels after hard fall in Phoenix.

“I was lucky.” #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns pic.twitter.com/69JP6iTDhl12:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGUzq_0fUn8lZR00

@espn_macmahon

After Game 2, Jason Kidd said the Mavs need to do a better job “protecting” Luka Doncic when the Suns hunt him. Before Game 3, Kidd challenged Doncic to “participate” defensively. pic.twitter.com/VcmwEfJ8qW12:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jn7o0_0fUn8lZR00

@NateDuncanNBA

Hollinger & Duncan: Suns Scorch Luka: Playoffs Week 3 w/ @John Hollinger

Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUAqd476 pic.twitter.com/urfVgoGAH112:30 PM

@mcten

Jason Kidd on the Suns’ hunting Luka Doncic: “It’s no secret, they’re going to put him in every pick-and-roll. [Opponents] did the same thing with Dirk [Nowitzki] until he participated and stuck up for himself” – 12:28 PM

@DuaneRankin

Remember him?

Former #Suns coach Igor Kokoskov #Mavs assistant coach. #NBAPlayoffs2022. pic.twitter.com/QzTGgA2qoU12:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFcMo_0fUn8lZR00

@DuaneRankin

Remember him?

Former #Suns veteran Jared Dudley #Mavs assistant. #NBAPlayoffs2022. pic.twitter.com/fYLhee1qgb12:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeze0_0fUn8lZR00

@MarcJSpears

‘The potential is unreal’: How Chris Paul is betting on cricket’s global appeal

The #Suns All-Star has become a minority owner of the Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals, and is learning about the game along the way bit.ly/3MV4iEH #ipl #nba #NBAPlayoffs @andscape12:10 PM

@Suns

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝟑.

🆚 @Dallas Mavericks

🕡 6:30PM

📺 ESPN

📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/GYAirv9KcH11:20 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Eccl_0fUn8lZR00

@CallieCaplan

Kristi Toliver will be coaching the Mavs in Game 3 vs. the Suns tonight — at the same time the Los Angeles Sparks are starting her 13th WNBA season without her.

Inside Kristi Toliver’s unique NBA-WNBA double life:

“There’s no 1-2-3-Cancun over here.”

dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…10:54 AM

@DuaneRankin

Game 3 #Suns #Mavs officials:

Crew Chief: Marc Davis.

Referee: John Goble

Umpire: Rodney Mott

Alternate: Michael Smith – 10:01 AM

@dallasmavs

Join us TONIGHT for a party on the plaza before we play the Suns in Game 3!

Be there at 6:30PM for

🎉 Friday Night Lights with DJ Fishr

🎉 Tiff’s Treats free cookie samplings

🎉 Photo Bus

🎉 Inflatable games

🎉 Entertainment from the ManiAACs & more!

@MichelobULTRA | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/r8WwsXWepq10:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkbFj_0fUn8lZR00

@NateDuncanNBA

Hollinger & Duncan: Suns Scorch Luka: Playoffs Week 3 w/ @John Hollinger

Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUAqd476 pic.twitter.com/xVg66du8xl9:30 AM

@teamziller

Got my WNBA title picks and favorite WNBA players to watch (WNBA digital team, please post individual season-long highlight reels for the people!) plus takes on the Brooks suspension and Luka getting hunted: ziller.substack.com/p/wnba-tip-off…8:52 AM

@jkubatko

🎂 Happy 37th birthday to Chris Paul!

📊 1155 GP, 18.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 9.5 APG

🎯 47.3 FG%, 36.9 3P%, 87.1 FT%

⭐️ 12x (2008-2016, 2020-2022)

🏆 2006 ROY

Paul and LeBron James are the only players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points and 10,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/Sc4MtJRAzt8:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7heE_0fUn8lZR00

@johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic : Chris Paul is 6-0 and turns 37 today …. and he’s dominating the postseason. How he’s made it the Point God’s playoffs.

theathletic.com/3295332/2022/0…8:00 AM

@WorldWideWob

if i wake up tomorrow and see the NBA sent Scott Foster to Dallas on CP3’s birthday im tweeting the video again and there is nothing you can do to stop me. – 2:52 AM

Community Policy