Say what you want about the Nashville Predators, but they’re certainly gracious hosts. The Predators were content to give the Colorado Avalanche plenty of chances with the man advantage on Saturday, and the visiting Avs took advantage. They scored four power-play goals on the way to a 7-3 victory over Nashville in Game 3 of their first-round series. The win gives them a dominating 3-0 lead in the series. Here are three takeaways from the win:

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO