Barcelona defender Gerard Pique discusses Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
 2 days ago

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has given his take on who is the better player out of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund ’s Erling Haaland .

Mbappe, 22, joined PSG in 2017 and has gone on to score a remarkable 167 goals in 214 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Haaland, who signed for Dortmund in January 2020, has netted a similarly extraordinary 85 times in 87 games for the Bundesliga side.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap , Pique said: “I think they are two of the best players right now. They are very young, they have the potential to be Ballon d’Or (winners) for sure.

“I think Haaland is more of a pure striker - very strong, he scores a lot of goals. Mbappe is a more complete player I would say. He can play as a winger - he plays as a striker but he can play there (on the wing).

“Both are very good. I haven’t had the opportunity to play against Haaland. I’ve played against Mbappe. Difficult to choose.”

Mbappe is out of contract at PSG in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Haaland, who has a £63 million release clause, is also facing speculation over his future at Dortmund.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has been linked with a switch to Manchester City at the end of the season, although Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on any potential transfer.

The Independent

The Independent

