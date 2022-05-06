ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Catastrophic’: Local Conservatives turn fire on Boris Johnson after historic election losses

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9W0F_0fUn4aQw00

Local Conservative leaders have turned their fire on Boris Johnson , as the party suffered historic losses in London , with one saying he would be a “poor option” to lead the party into the next general election.

As the Tories lost flagship councils in the capital such as Wandsworth — held since 1978 — and Westminster , an authority in the party’s control since its creation in 1964 , Theresa May’s former chief-of-staff also suggested the results were “catastrophic” and should be a “wake-up call”.

With full results declared from 71 councils at 8am, the Conservatives had overall lost control of six authorities and suffered a net loss of 132 councillors, Labour had a net gain of four councils and 91 seats, the Lib Dems had gained a council and 40 councillors and the Greens had put on 22 councillors.

Sir Keir Starmer hailed the results as a “turning point” for Labour , but the polling expert professor Sir John Curtice said the results left Labour with “an awful lot of work” to do outside the capital in “perhaps more Leave-voting England”.

But as the blame game began, grassroots Tories cited the on-going Partygate scandal being cited on the doorstep, and the cost-of-living crisis.

John Mallinson, the former Tory leader of Carlisle City Council hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace it, telling the BBC: “I think it’s not just Partygate, there is the integrity issue.”

“Basically I just don’t feel any longer have the confidence that the prime minister can be relied upon to tell the truth,” he said.

Mr Mallinson later suggested Mr Johnson would be a “poor option” to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, adding: “He does seem to be attracting a lot of unrest and ill-feeling at the moment”.

He also criticised “patronising” comments from the cabinet minister George Eustice, who suggested in a televised interview this week that families struggling in the cost-of-living crisis should use “value brands” to save money.

In Portsmouth, where the Tories lost four seats, Simon Bosher, the leader of the Conservative group, said the prime minister should “take a good, strong look in the mirror” because of the voter backlash on the doorstep.

Ravi Govindia — the outgoing leader of Wandsworth council, an authority held by the Tories since 1978 — said: “Let’s not be coy about it, of course national issues were part of the dilemma people were facing.”

Daniel Thomas, the ex-leader of Barnet council, where Labour clinched victory in the early hours of Friday morning, added the results should be a “warning shot” from his party’s supporters.

“Clearly if Labour are to get a majority in Parliament they need to win Barnet,” he said.”They won the council, if they win our parliamentary constituencies as well, then it doesn’t bode well for us to form a Government in future general elections.”

Barry Rawlings, the leader of the Barnet Labour group, suggested the result was less a reflection on enthusiasm for his party and more a reflection of disillusionment with Mr Johnson’s Conservatives.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’ll be honest, it’s not us being wonderful. I think a lot of Conservatives haven’t voted this time, I think they feel alienated from No 10 and that they are, I don’t know, they’ve been disappointed with Boris Johnson and so not voting and I think that’s made a difference as well.”

Theresa May’s former chief-of-staff Lord Gavin Barwell also said the local elections results in London were “catastrophic” in London and should be a “wake-up-call” for the Conservative Party.

“Wandsworth & Westminster were flagship councils” he said. “We held them during the Blair honeymoon. We held them during austerity. We held them under Theresa May.”

Former Tory cabinet minister Justine Greening, who left Parliament in 2019, added: “I think the challenge for the Conservatives is really to understand that levelling up isn’t just for the North.

“There are people in this capital, who feel life isn’t fair, opportunities aren’t fair. So Boris Johnson really needs to learn from these results and see that he has to have a national agenda on levelling up not just one for the Midlands and the North.”

While admitting the results were “difficult” for the Conservatives, the party chair, Oliver Dowden, put losses at the local elections down to mid-term challenges and insisted Mr Johnson was the right person to lead the party into the next general election.

He told Sky News: “I think looking at the picture of the results so far, they demonstrate that whilst there have been difficult results, they are consistent with what you’d expect with us from mid-term.

“Labour are certainly not on the path to power and I believe that Boris Johnson does have the leadership skills, in particular the energy and the dynamism that we need during this difficult period of time.

“So no, I don’t think we should remove Boris Johnson as our prime minister, I think we should stick with him”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justine Greening
Person
Gavin Barwell
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Split vote threat to left in Thursday’s elections as ‘progressives’ outnumber conservatives by two to one

Candidates from left-of-centre parties will outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections in England, creating an inbuilt advantage for the Conservative Party, new research has shown.In almost half (43 per cent) of wards being contested, the Conservatives are the sole right-of-centre party against three contenders from the left of centre – Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens – effectively splitting the “progressive” vote in a way that makes it easier for Boris Johnson’s party to win.And in another third (36 per cent) of battles, the Tories are the sole “conservative” representative fighting...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Election#Conservatives#New Labour#Uk#Tories#Wandsworth#The Lib Dems#Greens#Tory#Carlisle City Council#Bbc
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Elections 2022: Conservative candidate suspended over past tweets

The Conservative Party has suspended a local elections candidate in north London over past social media posts suggesting "the removal of all immigrants". Stephen Antony Savva, a candidate for Brimsdown ward on Enfield Council, made the Twitter comments in 2017 and 2018. In one post, he asked people coming to...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Millionaire car dealer who opened his £5m mansion to Ukrainian refugee family-of-eight says they 'don't moan about anything' as he blasts 'horrendous' visa process that left them living in one-bed flat in Poland for WEEKS

A kind-hearted car dealer who is housing a family of eight Ukrainian refugees at his country manor home said they are 'such humble people' as he slammed the red tape needed to bring them to the UK. Martin Holton, 59, paid to bring them over from Poland, and is putting...
WORLD
The Independent

‘It strips your humanity’: Civil servant wins six-figure sum over ‘insidious’ Ministry of Justice racism

A former civil servant received a six-figure pay-out from the government over discrimination after she says was subjected to “insidious” racism during a 20-year battle with the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).Olivea Ebanks, 58, worked at the ministry for almost 20 years and took it to court three times; in 2008, 2011 and finally in 2020 for cases respectively won, lost and settled, The Independent can reveal. During that time, an internal investigation within the prison service found there was scope for institutional racism, yet the ministry has denied such issues plague the department. Ms Ebanks claims she was called...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy